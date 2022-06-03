ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Bill would reimburse military spouse entrepreneurs

By Luis Barrio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MyE4_0fzw7VvE00

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – On Friday, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar introduced a bill that would assist military spouses with reimbursements over costs made for entrepreneurial moves but were forced to relocate, due a servicemember receiving a change of station.

H.R. 7930 is the Military Spouse Entrepreneur Reimbursement Act. This legislation reimburses military spouse entrepreneurs for costs associated with relocating their own businesses when their servicemember receives a permanent change of station (PCS) order.

Our servicemembers and their families make so many sacrifices throughout their time in the military. One of the most difficult aspects of active-duty service can be the sudden and frequent orders to relocate to other installations. While there are reimbursement processes to aid our servicemembers and their families with the costs of moving, no such procedure exists to reimburse for the costs of moving a business. I’m excited to propose a solution and lessen the burden for those that sacrifice so much already.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16)

The Military Spouse Entrepreneur Reimbursement Act amends title 37 of the United States Code to provide reimbursements to military spouses for qualified relicensing costs and qualified business costs that arise directly from a permanent change of station order. Specifically, this bill would:

  • Reimburse up to $1,000 in connection with each reassignment expenses related to business licenses or permits;
  • Reimburse up to $2,000 in connection with each reassignment expenses related to qualified business costs that occur because of a move. These costs include:
  • Moving services for equipment;
  • Equipment removal;
  • New equipment purchases;
  • Information technology expenses; and
  • Inspection fees.

Comments / 10

Hamster64
2d ago

Must be election year. The only time this witch starts drawing attention. And barking out, lies and empty promises again. 🤮🤮🤮

Reply
2
El Pasoans voice opinions on gun reform during town hall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans voiced their opinions during a gun violence town hall hosted by House Democrats. “When are we gonna do something?” questioned one El Pasoan, as he spoke about the types of guns and ammo available. “All I know is I would give my life for those students, now I […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso county leaders discuss creating gun safety storage program

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County leaders are looking for ways to curb all forms of gun violence, not just mass shootings, throughout the Borderland. This comes after the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 people dead,. A discussion about creating a gun safety storage program...
EL PASO, TX
'March of our Lives' rally to be held in El Paso Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A March of our Lives rally will be held in El Paso on Saturday. The rally will take place at San Jacinto Plaza at 10 a.m. The gun-control activist group March for Our Lives will hold protests across the nation following the Uvalde school shooting.
EL PASO, TX
Svarzbein says Leeser threatened 'shut your mouth, or I'll shut it for you'

Update 9:10 p.m. June 6: This story has been updated to include comments from city Rep. Isabel Salcido. City Rep. Peter Svarzbein is alleging that Mayor Oscar Leeser threatened him with physical violence in February, an accusation that Leeser disputes. Another city representative who witnessed the incident largely backs Svarzbein’s account.
EL PASO, TX
Residents ask EP Water for 20 year reimbursement over fire line

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bill Tupy was looking at his monthly bills and noticed his condominium complex in Northeast El Paso was receiving an extra bill for a designated fire line that potentially never even existed.  “[Fire inspector] was convinced he would find a fire hydrant on or adjacent to our property; there is […]
EL PASO, TX
City of Fabens – At the forefront of space research

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It is a Thursday afternoon and it’s 103 degrees Fahrenheit. The scene resembles the likes of a dune time forgot. Winds come from the west at about 30mph., and the gravel barely prints waves on the desert floor. There is no fiction here. Several hangars house the Aerospace Center Test […]
EL PASO, TX
City Council revisits Mayor's City Manager Contract veto

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A special meeting will be held by City Council Monday to revisit city manager, Tommy Gonzalez’s contract. The special session comes after mayor Oscar Lesser issued veto city councils’ decision last month to extend his existing contract.  This is the second time mayor Leeser has issued a veto over the […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Sun City Pride kicks off with LGBTQ+ community events

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – June is Pride Month and if you want to support the local LGBTQ+ community, El Paso Sun City Pride continues to bring weekly events for Summer Of Pride. “And the biggest way you can make a difference here is get involved. Do something.”  Although pride month has begun, the rest […]
EL PASO, TX
Iconic lower valley small business struggles employees

EL PASO, Texas — Nationally small businesses have been struggling to find employees even though the number of job openings are increasing. Hamburger Inn is a lower valley staple that was known for being open 24/7 but that changed during the pandemic. Customers were hoping that this iconic restaurant...
EL PASO, TX
EPCWID1 receives $3m+ Federal, State grants to combat drought

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A recent federal grant of $3.3 million was awarded to the El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (EPCWID1) to support the water conservation initiatives and was selected for two Community Project Funding. Officials say water currently lost to seepage and evaporation will be conserved by concrete lining canals, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
How Real El Pasoans Know Summer Has Arrived

El Pasoans don’t need a calendar to know summer has arrived. We have other ways to make that determination. For me, it’s not summer in El Paso until I look forward to coming to work just so I can bask in the refrigerated air I don't have the luxury of at home.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Democrats "Party Town" And The Good Government League's Attacks On El Paso Hispanic Voters

In 1907, El Paso was the only Texas city that was considered a “party town.” A “party town” was a city dominated by one political party. In the 1900’s, El Paso like the rest of Texas, was politically dominated by the Democratic Party. El Paso’s Democrats were the only Democrats in the state organizing municipal elections around “party tickets.” According to a 1907 letter to the newspaper, the El Paso Democrats, who were “in the majority” wanted to “hog all the offices” by “drawing party lines” in municipal elections. Another issue facing El Paso was election fraud. To address these two issues, an organization was formed in El Paso. It was the Good Government League. [1]
EL PASO, TX
Water reaches the Borderland for 2022 irrigation season

New Mexico -- The release of water has reached the Borderland for the 2022 irrigation season. Video captured from around 9 Friday morning near Fairacres road shows our area's water arrival. There was an urgent clean-up following last year's rainstorm in El Paso preceding the release. The Frontera Wastewater Emergency forced El Paso Water to The post Water reaches the Borderland for 2022 irrigation season appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
