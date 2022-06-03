Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Riverton. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Southeast Big Horn Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Johnson and southeastern Washakie Counties through 1215 PM MDT At 1149 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Big Trails, or 24 miles south of Ten Sleep, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Johnson and southeastern Washakie Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BIG HORN COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO