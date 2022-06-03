ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Laurens Co. leaders break ground on new 2-mile portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail

By Janie Bohlmann
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430WkO_0fzw6E7u00

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – On Friday, Laurens County leaders broke ground on a new portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Bud Marchant, director of the Laurens County Trails Association, believes the two-mile loop trail will be an important resource for people in the county.

He said it’s a project people support and was approved through the county’s penny sales tax initiative, which voters approved in November 2020.

Marchant said the trail will be a place where people can exercise and enjoy the area and it’s in a central location to serve everyone in the county.

He also said it’s the first step toward linking Laurens County to the Swamp Rabbit Trail and Greenville County.

“Eventually, we move the trail towards Clinton and towards Laurens, and then from Laurens to Simpsonville,” said Marchant.

He said the loop trail will open this fall.

The county allocated $300,000 for the trail project through the penny sales tax.

Marchant said the project will likely cost around $200,000, but said the estimate could change once construction starts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

City officials announce road closures ahead of Marshall Tucker Band

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Road closures have begun ahead of the Marshall Tucker Band performing Tuesday night. The band is performing as part of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex. The City of Spartanburg says road closures downtown Spartanburg began at 12 a.m. Tuesday morning and will...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Manhunt underway after shots fired in Anderson County

Health Supply US is opening a new nitrile glove manufacturing facility in Greenville. Frances Duncan celebrated a big milestone in Greenville on Monday. VIDEO: 911 calls released after 5 children found unresponsive in car in North Charleston. NGU beats West Chester in World Series opening game. Updated: 9 hours ago.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, SC
City
Simpsonville, SC
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Government
wspa.com

Medical supplier plans $150 million plant in Greenville Co.

Medical supplier plans $150 million plant in Greenville Co. Medical supplier plans $150 million plant in Greenville …. Laurens PD chief nominated to be US Marshal for South …. Save on summer travel: Freebies, discounts and deals. 2nd person wanted in deadly Anderson shooting arrested. Greenville Co. Schools approves teacher...
WSPA 7News

VP Harris to headline 2022 Blue Palmetto Dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff on Friday will attend a South Carolina Democratic Party event in Columbia. The Blue Palmetto Dinner is back in person for the first time since 2019. The event typically takes place the night before the South Carolina Democratic Convention begins. This year’s […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbit#Urban Construction#Laurens Co
WIS-TV

Former Chapin football star under investigation by SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) announced they’d requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate David Bennett Galloway, III. Galloway had previously been accused of sexual assault with a minor and took a plea deal earlier this year. The case revolved...
CHAPIN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for stolen pontoon in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a pontoon boat that was stolen from a address in Pendleton. Deputies said the 2019 Veranda Express pontoon was stolen from a Cherry Street Extension address between the evening hours of May 31 and first thing in the morning on June 1.
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

New manufacturer to create 600 jobs in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A medical supply company announced plans for a new manufacturing operation in Greenville County, which is expected to create 600 new jobs over the next five years. Health Supply US is launching Glove One at Beechtree Business Park, which will produce billions of nitrile gloves...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy