Mail carrier killed in crash involving dump truck in Pickens Co.

By Bethany Fowler, Sydney Broadus
 3 days ago

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mail carrier was killed in a crash involving a dump truck Friday afternoon in Pickens County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on North Highway 11 at 3:27 p.m.

Troopers said a driver of a 2000 Peterbilt dump truck was traveling north while a driver of a mail truck was traveling south.

The driver of the mail truck was traveling too fast for the condition and was hit by the dump truck, troopers said. The driver of the mail truck then traveled off the left side of the road and hit a ditch.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the mail carrier as Mark Douglas Hunt Jr, 41, of Greenville. Hunt was employed by the United States Postal Service.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

