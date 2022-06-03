Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reinstates push to solve teen’s murder

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is once again asking the public to come forward with information regarding the murder of teenager Owar Opiew.

Opiew was shot at a party in Spokane Valley on February 6, 2021. Initial information indicated that the shooting may have been gang-related, but the SCSO still has limited information about the crime.

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest announced in April 2021 that it would offer a cash reward to anyone with critical information that will help solve the case. So far, no one has come forward.

Billboards are also being placed around Spokane to draw attention to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.p3tips.com . Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward.

READ: Crime Stoppers offer reward for info on Owar Opiew murder

RELATED: Family still waiting for answers after teen’s murder in early February

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.