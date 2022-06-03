ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reinstates push to solve teen’s murder

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442iDA_0fzw3kM500

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is once again asking the public to come forward with information regarding the murder of teenager Owar Opiew.

Opiew was shot at a party in Spokane Valley on February 6, 2021. Initial information indicated that the shooting may have been gang-related, but the SCSO still has limited information about the crime.

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest announced in April 2021 that it would offer a cash reward to anyone with critical information that will help solve the case. So far, no one has come forward.

Billboards are also being placed around Spokane to draw attention to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.p3tips.com . Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the cash reward.

READ: Crime Stoppers offer reward for info on Owar Opiew murder

RELATED: Family still waiting for answers after teen’s murder in early February

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies On High Speed Car Chase

A 22-year-old man is in the Latah County Jail in Moscow for allegedly leading local law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed car chase. The incident began around 11:00 on Sunday night when the Moscow Police tried to pull over Samuel Beyer Jr. for allegedly driving drunk. According to court documents, Moscow Officers discontinued the chase when Beyer left the city North on U.S. Highway 95.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash on Division near Hawthorne now clear, no injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash on Division (State Route 395) near Hawthorne is now clear. Pictures from the Washington State Patrol showed a Ford FX4 towing a trailer carrying a tractor with a backhoe. It is not clear what led to the crash, but the truck was completely smashed and the trailer ended up on its side. No one was...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane Valley, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

FOUND: Missing teen last seen in Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – Following the emergency alert issued for a missing teen from Spangle, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reports he has been found safe. SCSO thanks the community for their assistance. Last updated on June 3 at 7:20 p.m. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has issued an emergency...
SPANGLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane first responders honor late firefighters by adding names to memorial

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Saturday, The Spokane Valley Police Department honored three firefighters from Spokane County who died during their service. Captain Tim Cruger Sr. of SVPD, Lieutenant/Paramedic Cody Traber of Spokane County Fire Department 9 and firefighter Ed Foster of Spokane Fire Department all had their names added to the Spokane County Law Enforcement and Firefighters Memorial.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley results in fatality

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department is on scene of a vehicle v. motorcycle crash off the 12000 block of east Mansfield, between Houk Rd. and Discovery Pl. According to a release, a caller reported a male motorcycle rider appeared to be unconscious and wasn't breathing. Spokane Valley...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Scso
KTVB

Man killed in head-on collision in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A Priest River man was killed Saturday following a head-on collision on State Highway 57 in Bonner County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. The collision occurred near mile post 21, when the 41-year-old driver in a 1998 Mazda pickup traveling northbound, crossed over into the southbound lane.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montanaoutdoor.com

9-year-old recovers from mountain lion attack

SPOKANE – A 9-year-old girl attending a camp near Fruitland in Stevens County, Washington was injured as the result of a cougar attack Saturday morning, May 28. Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy was transported to a hospital. She was released from the intensive care unit on Monday and is in stable condition. Her mother described Lily’s recovery so far as “amazing” and asked Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) staff to share that Lily wants people to know she was “very brave and tough” in the face of the attack.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Head-on Crash Near Priest Lake

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old man died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon near Priest Lake. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Priest River was driving a gray late 90s Mazda pickup north on State Highway 57 when he went over the centerline on a curve and collided with a newer Ford F150 pulling a trailer. The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said the driver of the Mazda was not wearing a seat belt. The Bonner County Sheriff's office and Priest Lake Fire Department responded to the crash to assist.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
pullmanradio.com

Trailer Home In Princeton Damaged By Fire

A trailer home in Princeton was damaged by fire on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that a parked vehicle caught fire at a residence on Reynolds Road and eventually spread to the trailer home damaging the exterior of the building. Potlatch Volunteer Firefighters were called to the scene around 11:30 and put out the flames. No one was hurt.
PRINCETON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Officers use Narcan to revive Post Falls High School student suffering opioid overdose

POST FALLS, Idaho — Officers were quick to administer Narcan to a Post Falls High School student suffering from an opioid overdose. Officers found the underage student unconscious and barely breathing in the weight room around 9:40 Thursday morning. They recognized the student was showing signs of an overdose and used Narcan to counteract any opioids in their system. Kootenai...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy