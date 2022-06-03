ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

Kansas Profile: Goossen starts mobile garden store

butlercountytimesgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow about we go to a garden store? Or, what if the garden store could come to you?. Today we’ll meet an innovative young rural-preneur who has created a mobile system to bring vegetables, herbs, ornamentals and plant care information to the public. Renata Goossen is the founder...

www.butlercountytimesgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Rose Marie Teresa Wilson

Rose Marie Teresa Wilson, 76, of Augusta, KS, formerly of Emporia, KS passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Andover, KS. Memorial graveside service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Rose was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on August 21, 1945. On May 23, 2017 she married Gene Wilson in Augusta, KS who survives her. She is also survived by: son, David Furst; daughter, Gabriella Lavato; grandchildren, Sean, Katrina, John, Stephanie, and Kaitlin; sister, Lily. She was preceded in death by her father, Josef Hoecken; her mother; sons, Michael Lavato and Robert Shelton; sister, Krysta. Memorial donations may be made to a GoFundMe in Rose’s name at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rosie-wilson-funeral?qid=0c7894e9e7-c4e728dcbd1b20e0a954- 41, American Heart Association 1861 N Rock Rd #380 Wichita, KS 67206, or American Cancer Society P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
AUGUSTA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Private Garden Tours

Private gardens will be on display for the first time during El Dorado Main Street’s Garden Tour on Sunday, June 12, 2022, 1:00 – 7:00 pm. The public is invited to explore four different garden landscapes never before open to the public. Each garden features a different theme: from waterfalls to a sculpture garden and from butterflies to an English cottage garden. Each is an expression of imagination and nature coming together to create an extraordinary experience of beauty, art, and inspiration.
EL DORADO, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy