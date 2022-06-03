ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is best equipped to solve Boston Public Schools' big problems?

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Public Schools system is facing numerous issues, including reports of bullying rising 80% in the district and the Mission Hill school closing after a damning report detailed rampant physical and sexual abuse among students there. While state and local officials all agree that big problems require big...

Boston

Hospital leader chosen as next Cambridge City Manager

Yi-An Huang, who currently heads clinical operations at Boston Medical Center, will replace Louis DePasquale. After a process that lasted more than five months, Cambridge has selected its next City Manager. At a special meeting Monday, Cambridge City Council voted in favor of selecting Yi-An Huang for the role. Huang...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Boston parents look to overturn exam school admission decision

A temporary admissions policy last year allotted exam school seats by ZIP code. A group of Boston parents is taking legal action in an attempt to have at least five students admitted to various exam schools, The Boston Globe reported. Under a temporary admission policy last year, those students were not able to find spots at Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

GBH News Launches New Multiplatform Series Priced Out: The Fight For Housing in Massachusetts

BOSTON (June 7, 2022) – As the cost of housing in Massachusetts continues to skyrocket, GBH News is launching a new multiplatform series looking at how the housing crisis has moved beyond Boston into communities across the state once considered affordable. Priced Out: The Fight for Housing in Massachusetts will give voice to individuals and families struggling to stay in their homes in East Boston, Lynn, Brockton and Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

$20 million is in sight for Boston three-decker energy pilot

A $20 million pilot to retrofit three-deckers and other multi-family homes for energy efficiency is included in the latest round of federal funding before the Boston City Council. Earlier this year, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the “nation-leading pilot,” which is bundled in a $206 million package of other affordable housing...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Longtime BPS principal lands top post at Boston Latin School

"The most important thing we do every day is offer a safe and welcoming school to our students and families." Jason Gallagher, who has led Harvard-Kent Elementary School in Charlestown for 11 years, will become the next head of Boston Latin School, school officials announced Monday morning. His ascension to...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Mass. colleges fall short of goal to expand minority contracting

Mass. colleges fall short of goal to expand minority contracting. Terryl Calloway runs a small, Black-owned graphics and printing firm on Newbury Street in the heart of Boston — a short distance from about a dozen colleges, including Boston University, Simmons University and Emerson College. “We print anything from...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Homeowners organize as lawmakers debate help for crumbling foundations tainted by pyrrhotite

MONSON – It’s been nearly five years since homeowners Joseph and Michelle Loglisci noticed the telltale cracking and fissuring and water staining in their basement. The verdict: that their dream home, and their retirement savings, was built upon a foundation of pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete. It looked normal going in, but over time the pyrrhotite reacted with air and moisture and expands destroying itself in the process. Once it begins, there is no way to stop the reaction other than to tear it out and replace.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Caught in Southie

Sen. Collins testifies in opposition to MBTA Bus Proposal

BOSTON – Last week, State Senator Nick Collins testified in opposition to the MBTA’s proposed bus route changes as part of the Authority’s Better Bus Project. In particular, the Senator took issue with proposed changes the Number 7 and Number 11 buses, which would see dramatic route changes under the existing plans. Senator Collins was joined by Representative David Biele in signing a letter of opposition that was submitted to the MBTA last week.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Why U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins launched a probe into racism allegations in Everett

An investigation is currently underway in Everett by the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts' Office. The probe comes in the wake of protests and demonstrations against racism and discrimination in the city, which led to the resignation of two city officials. Daniel Medwed, GBH News legal analyst and Northeastern University law professor, joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about investigation, and the context of other investigations around the state and country. This transcript has been edited for clarity and length.
EVERETT, MA
wgbh.org

A walk down the block: Stepping into the Boston Pride past and present in the South End

A walk down the block: History Project on Morning Edition | June 8, 2022. Let's take a walk down the block. Today we're starting on Clarendon Street in the South End, where you'll find numerous red brick Victorians and pass people walking their dogs and strollers along the tree-lined streets. And every few blocks, especially this time of year, you'll see a rainbow flag.
BOSTON, MA
globalcirculate.com

Suffolk construction sites in Boston reopen

BOSTON – All Suffolk Construction projects in the City of Boston have resumed work after a temporary pause to review safety conditions. The pause took place after two recent accidents at job cites in Boston. The first accident was on Wednesday when three workers were hurt after a floor...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Downpours, localized street flooding will make for slow Wednesday commute

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON – The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for some downpours coming Wednesday morning.  It has been a little bit since we had a good old fashion downpour, but the timing on Wednesday will make for a slow morning commute in some areas.The first showers will arrive after midnight tonight, but the heaviest rain will occur between 5 a.m.-11 a.m. The heaviest rain will peak around 7 a.m.-9 a.m. in most of eastern Massachusetts and between 9 a.m.-11 a.m. over extreme southeastern Massachusetts.While we don't anticipate any severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, there certainly could be some embedded thunderstorms within the area of rain.  Also, the heavy downpours will likely cause some localized street flooding. This will be short-lived, with the heaviest rain lasting only an hour or two.In many ways this is some welcome news. Much of eastern Massachusetts is currently in a "moderate drought."Very little rain fall in the last several weeks.If you include the rainfall forecast on Thursday as well, we could be in for 1-2 inches or more of rain in some parts of our area.Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ
BOSTON, MA

