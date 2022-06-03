ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Local cancer survivor reflects on battle, advocates for National Cancer Survivors Day

By Tiffani Jackson, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAwKc_0fzw0rK900

Before Kimberly Moore was diagnosed with thyroid cancer she was known for hosting local open mic nights and performing poetry.

Things changed in 2012 when doctors at Springfield Clinic broke the bad news.

“The tears were uncontrollable because when you hear that you have cancer, you think you’re about to die," Moore said. "It was initially gut wrenching but I tried to be positive, and then the treatments began.”

Moore endured surgeries and chemotherapy that eventually made her cancer-free for four years. It came back for a year until 2017. She's been in remission since.

National Cancer Survivors Day is an annual celebration of life for survivors and supporters marked on the first Sunday of June. Moore will host a tea party event in recognition of the day at 5 p.m. June 5 at the Village Tea Room in Springfield.

The celebration is made possible through Moore's local Lavender Life Cancer and Lupus Foundation. She founded the organization with her friend, Janiece Stewart, who was diagnosed with lupus the same year Moore began her cancer fight.

"My friends said, 'Kim, go live your lavender life, get back to doing your thing,' because the color for cancer is purple and I was used to doing poetry and events. I said, 'Okay you're right,' and in months of when I found out I had cancer, my friend found out she had lupus so we decided to create a foundation and collaborate."

The foundation's purpose is to financially help cancer and lupus patients upon their initial diagnoses. Moore said the foundation is currently looking for resources willing to donate to the cause.

"Having cancer is financially draining. If you're not married and don't have anyone to fall back on for bills, it's a struggle. I didn't have money for traveling to appointments all the time or for getting simple things with just a little money in my pocket. I have surgery, I have cancer, I'm not working, and I'm not married so it's hard."

In addition, Moore suffered from a torn brain artery in 2019 that left her without mobility for two years. For the last year she's been learning how to walk, talk and drive again.

Moore said her passion for community involvement and cancer awareness won't stop because she's on a mission. She said cancer isn't a death sentence and wants people to know they can survive.

"People say they can't wait to see what God is trying to birth out of me because the devil keeps trying to attack me but I can't let the him win, I have people I need to help," Moore said. "After COVID and everything people are still suffering, God gave me this charge so I have to make it work. He always gives us an opportunity to get the things He wants done so I'm going to keep doing what I need to do for women. Even if things keep going backward you have to keep going forward, it may take a little time but God's timing is everything."

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

Taylorville Memorial Foundation Names Nursing Scholarship Recipient

June 6, 2022 – Kacey Swisher is the recipient of the 2022 Carolyn M. Butterfield Trust Nursing Scholarship awarded by the Taylorville Memorial Foundation. Swisher was awarded $1,000. Swisher is an honors student at Illinois College majoring in nursing. This is the second consecutive year that Swisher has been...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Springfield Clinic breaking ground on new pediatrics building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Clinic is set to break ground this week on a new, state-of-the-art building for pediatric care. The groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, starting a two-year construction project. When finished, the facility will have 40,000 square feet with 60 exam rooms, on-site labs and radiology treatment and an urgent care […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Food giveaway to be held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Community Relations Council of Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway this Friday for people living in Sangamon County. The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, located at 1140 West Governor Street starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will last until the food runs out. All residents of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington church hosts drag-themed Pentecost Sunday service

Church, but make it drag. Pentecost, but celebrate it with Ms. Penny Cost — a drag queen. Such was Pentecost Sunday at Hope United Methodist Church in Bloomington on Sunday, where a large number of seats were filled, with still even more people tuned into the livestream, for a drag-led service that preceded an outdoor drag show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Society
Springfield, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Springfield, IL
WAND TV

Family: Amber Johnson no longer in coma

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Decatur crash victim Amber Johnson shared a promising update Friday, telling the public she is no longer in a coma. Johnson was on a ventilator in hospital care following the April 29 crash. In an early May update, they said her reliance on the ventilator was decreasing.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

'They have nothing left': Family devastated by Lake City fire needs help

LAKE CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A family's house was destroyed in a Thursday night Lake City fire, and now they need help getting back on their feet. The Dora Township Fire Protection District was helped by Lovington Fire and EMS, Bethany firefighters and Mt. Zion firefighters in the response. Responders thanked Long Creek for their help in covering districts during the fire response in a Facebook post.
LAKE CITY, IL
FOX2now.com

Search for missing teen in New Douglas, Illinois

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in rural Madison County, Illinois. Local power companies prepare for potential summer …. How Missourians can prevent invasive jumping worms …. Cori Bush pushes for government funding of food company. Science Center previews Jurassic World: Dominion. Organization celebrates 100 years by making more...
NEW DOUGLAS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivors#Thyroid Cancer#Open Mic#Springfield Clinic
chambanamoms.com

Meet Wrigley, the Champaign Dog who Loves Playground Slides

If your family has visited Champaign’s Eisner Park, chances are you’ve met Wrigley the dog. Wrigley has reached “Chambana Celebrity Dog” level. The almost 6-year-old chiweenie (a cross between a chihuahua and a dachsund) has earned her reputation thanks to a dazzling doggie personality which has elevated her to favorite neighborhood dog status.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
washingtonlatest.com

Christian Student Files Federal Lawsuit after Illinois University Punishes Her for Sharing Her Beliefs with Classmates

A female Christian student is suing her former graduate school, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), after the university disciplined her for sharing her Christian and conservative views with fellow students. In February, officials at SIUE issued no-contact orders against 26-year-old Maggie DeJong, who graduated from the school last month, after...
chambanamoms.com

Champaign-Urbana Area Fourth of July FIREWORKS!

BOOM! Champaign-Urbana loves fireworks, especially around the Fourth of July. That’s why we’ve created this list of upcoming Champaign-Urbana area fireworks displays on or around July 4. Fireworks for days and days!. Spectacular fireworks displays go up all around the Champaign-Urbana area. Some of our favorite shows to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
nowdecatur.com

Got old tires? County agencies to hold tire drive to curb mosquito population

June 6, 2022 – The county is giving residents a chance to get rid of old tires in an effort to curb the mosquito population this summer. The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) and the Macon Mosquito Abatement District (MMAD) will be partnering to hold a tire drive for residents in Macon County on Thursday, June 30th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Unused/discarded tires can quickly become prime breeding grounds for mosquitos. MCHD and MMAD will be working to eliminate some of the barriers associated with tire disposal to decrease mosquito-borne infections and illnesses.
MACON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield, Local Businesses Launch Capital City Bourbon Journey

Springfield is known for horseshoes, Lincoln, and Route 66. Now some local establishments are hoping to build the city’s reputation for… bourbon. Eleven local businesses are part of the new Capital City Bourbon Journey. Participants can download a booklet and take it to each location. All of the establishments are offering specialty-themed bourbon drinks. You can get the booklet stamped at each location and then return it by mail or in person to the city of Springfield visitors center to get a Bourbon Journey gift. You must be 21 or over to take part.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Hundreds dressed up for Cogs and Corsets

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A passion for the past came alive in Bloomington as the McLean County Museum of History hosted an event focused on all things steampunk. Cosplayers and fans of the genre flooded downtown for the ‘Cogs and Corsets’ festival. Activities included a market, Tea room, workshops and even a murder mystery dinner.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wdbr.com

Gun control rally this Saturday

A March For Our Lives Against Gun Violence Rally will be held Saturday from 11AM til noon, at the Lincoln Statue, Illinois State Capitol at Second Street and Capitol Avenue. March For Our Lives Rallies are being held across the United States on June 11th in response to the incidents of gun violence in our nation.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur teacher wakes up from coma 5 weeks after crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – It should’ve ended like any other track meet, but teacher and coach Amber Johnson’s car was struck as she was leaving St. Teresa High School on April 29. The injuries left her in a coma for over a month. “It is hard to see this happen to Amber as she’s one […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Firefighters called to house fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to battle a house fire in Decatur Sunday night. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Granite Rd. around 6:45 p.m. Smoke was showing from the attic and roof line of a home. Firefighters said fire was found in the attic area. No...
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Another mural added to Decatur’s public art collection

June 6, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council Public Art Committee announced the completion of a new mural at 1920 N. Oakland Ave. The mural is located on the north wall of the Decatur House of Prayer building and was sponsored by The Beautify Decatur Coalition. Additional materials were provided by Lowe’s and volunteers from the Decatur House of Prayer.
DECATUR, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy