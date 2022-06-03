Local cancer survivor reflects on battle, advocates for National Cancer Survivors Day

Before Kimberly Moore was diagnosed with thyroid cancer she was known for hosting local open mic nights and performing poetry.

Things changed in 2012 when doctors at Springfield Clinic broke the bad news.

“The tears were uncontrollable because when you hear that you have cancer, you think you’re about to die," Moore said. "It was initially gut wrenching but I tried to be positive, and then the treatments began.”

Moore endured surgeries and chemotherapy that eventually made her cancer-free for four years. It came back for a year until 2017. She's been in remission since.

National Cancer Survivors Day is an annual celebration of life for survivors and supporters marked on the first Sunday of June. Moore will host a tea party event in recognition of the day at 5 p.m. June 5 at the Village Tea Room in Springfield.

The celebration is made possible through Moore's local Lavender Life Cancer and Lupus Foundation. She founded the organization with her friend, Janiece Stewart, who was diagnosed with lupus the same year Moore began her cancer fight.

"My friends said, 'Kim, go live your lavender life, get back to doing your thing,' because the color for cancer is purple and I was used to doing poetry and events. I said, 'Okay you're right,' and in months of when I found out I had cancer, my friend found out she had lupus so we decided to create a foundation and collaborate."

The foundation's purpose is to financially help cancer and lupus patients upon their initial diagnoses. Moore said the foundation is currently looking for resources willing to donate to the cause.

"Having cancer is financially draining. If you're not married and don't have anyone to fall back on for bills, it's a struggle. I didn't have money for traveling to appointments all the time or for getting simple things with just a little money in my pocket. I have surgery, I have cancer, I'm not working, and I'm not married so it's hard."

In addition, Moore suffered from a torn brain artery in 2019 that left her without mobility for two years. For the last year she's been learning how to walk, talk and drive again.

Moore said her passion for community involvement and cancer awareness won't stop because she's on a mission. She said cancer isn't a death sentence and wants people to know they can survive.

"People say they can't wait to see what God is trying to birth out of me because the devil keeps trying to attack me but I can't let the him win, I have people I need to help," Moore said. "After COVID and everything people are still suffering, God gave me this charge so I have to make it work. He always gives us an opportunity to get the things He wants done so I'm going to keep doing what I need to do for women. Even if things keep going backward you have to keep going forward, it may take a little time but God's timing is everything."