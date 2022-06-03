ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Not Too Handy: An Inconvenient Side Effect of NJ’s Plastic Bag Ban

By Chris Coleman
 3 days ago
We're several weeks into the ban on plastic bags (and paper, too, in some cases) here in New Jersey. How's it going for you so far?. How many times have you forgotten to bring a bag into a supermarket with you? How many times have you gotten halfway to the door...

Roger Wills
3d ago

its yet another money grab ....stores are all now selling "reusable bags" instead of having to pay for and then give away the old plastic ones for free....all while not helping the environment or climate change whatsoever...Dumocrats strike again....what's even scarier is ..about half the country doesn't see what's going on

honey1
3d ago

it's unsanitary as well ..Think about it ..Some people will never clean or wash reusable bags your carrying vegetables, meat etc in them leaks? carrying them back in stores yuck

HappyGirl71
3d ago

I usually don't use any bags. I just ringvmy stuff up, and put it in the cart. I see a lot ifcoeoole doing that. I believe there is a lot more theft now, and that will cause prices to go up. And peioke bringing their bags in from home, if introducing all kind if germs in the area our food gers bagged in, meaning we are bringing other peoples surface germs and bacteria home to our houses

