Not Too Handy: An Inconvenient Side Effect of NJ’s Plastic Bag Ban

Beth Oliver, MWC, center; Stevie, right and Joe from Bargain Thrift Center. Last spring Beth Oliver, Millville Woman’s Club (MWC) fundraising chair, organized a “Clean Out Your Closet” event that turned out to be beneficial to all involved so she organized it again this spring. In April, club members started bringing sealed bags and cardboard boxes of gently used clothing and shoes, soft toys, games and small housewares to the clubhouse. These were donated to the Bargain Thrift Center on May 9 and, in turn, the Club was compensated per pound. It was a good opportunity for members to do some spring cleaning, provide the Bargain Thrift Center with items to sell and make some money to maintain clubhouse expenses. For information: barganthriftcenter.com.

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO