Johnson City, TN

New Details: Pepsi Independence Day Celebration returns to Johnson City

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the Pepsi Independence Day Celebration returning to Johnson City after a two-year pause, organizers released new details on Friday about this year’s event.

The 35th annual celebration will take place on the grounds of Freedom Hall Civic Center on Sunday, July 3.

The evening will kick off at 5 p.m. with food, craft booths, and children’s games. Live music will get underway at 6 p.m. with Restless Road taking the stage, followed by Adam Doleac at 7 p.m., and Tim Dugger at 8:15 p.m.

Fireworks will begin at 9:55 p.m.

A new feature will debut at this year’s event: a beer garden. Beverages will be sold in the Auxiliary Gym from 5-9:55 p.m. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited outside of the beer garden area.

As previously announced, Johnson City Transit bus service will not be available for this year’s celebration. However, Parking Lot B will have additional parking and the parking lots at the Mall at Johnson City will be available for viewing the fireworks.

News Channel 11 will broadcast the fireworks on WJHL and ABC Tri-Cities and stream on WJHL.com.

Schedule

5:00 p.m. — Food service begins, craft booths open, children’s games start
NOTE: Only Authorized Food/Craft Vendors will be allowed

5:30 – 6:00 p.m. — WXBQ DJs

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. — On-site registration for a chance to win prizes:

  • GRAND PRIZE – (1) Year supply of Groceries – $10,000 Value from Pepsi, presented by Food City
  • FIRST PRIZE – (1) Year supply of gas – $2,000 Value
  • SECOND PRIZE – (1) Year supply of Pepsi – $1,000 Value

6:00 – 6:40 p.m. — Music by Restless Road

6:45 – 6:50 p.m. — Tribute to Gold Star Families and Disabled Veterans

7:00 – 7:45 p.m. — Music by Adam Doleac

8:00 – 8:10 p.m. — Color Guard with National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance

Pledge of Allegiance lead by Miss Johnson City and Miss Food City

8:15 – 9:15 p.m. — Music by Tim Dugger

9:20 – 9:35 p.m. — Prize drawings on stage

9:50 p.m. — Welcome by Mayor Joe Wise

WXBQ musical introduction for fireworks

9:55 – 10:15 p.m. — Fireworks by Pyro Shows of Lafollette, TN

Live remote of event by WJHL-TV News Channel 11 with WXBQ 96.9 FM broadcasting of fireworks music

10:20 – 11:00 p.m. — Music by Tim Dugger

*Schedule subject to change

Other details

  • All bags and coolers are subject to search.
  • Charcoal grills or any other incendiary devices are prohibited.
  • Alcoholic beverages are prohibited on the grounds (new for 2022 – beer garden available in auxiliary gym from 5:00 p.m. – 9:55 p.m.).
  • Pets should remain at home for the safety of the animals and attendees.

Physically Challenged Patrons

  • Handicapped parking passes and instructions may be obtained by calling Freedom Hall no later than Tuesday, June 28th at 461-4884 weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
  • Portable restroom facilities for the physically challenged will be located on-site.

Traffic Advisories:

  • No thru vehicle traffic will be allowed at the Science Hill Vocational School; pedestrian traffic will be allowed access from the Vocational School Parking Lot I to the entertainment areas.
  • Sections of Morningside Drive will be designated for UBER/Lift traffic only.
  • No thru traffic will be allowed on Guaranda Drive, Longview Drive, North Gilmer Park, Lacy Street, Sells Street, Mullins Street, Belmeade Drive, and Baron Drive. Only those showing driver licenses with home addresses will be allowed access.
  • Residents of these streets inviting guests to fireworks parties should provide police officers blocking the roads with a copy of their invitation list – all others will not be allowed access.
  • Pedestrian traffic will be stopped on Guaranda Drive at 8:45 p.m. and resume at 10:45 p.m.
  • Pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be stopped on Liberty Bell Boulevard at 8:45 p.m. and resume at 10:45 p.m.
  • Following the fireworks, one-way traffic only will be allowed on Sundale Drive, Longview Drive and Guaranda Drive.
  • Use the Knob Creek – State of Franklin connection to get between Bristol Highway, I-26 and Freedom Hall.
  • When leaving the fireworks, use I-26 (rather than Kingsport and Bristol Highways), State of Franklin Road and Highway 381
