Austin Peay's L.M. Ellis, first Black basketball player to sign with OVC school, dies at 79

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Austin Peay basketball legend L.M. Ellis died Wednesday at the age of 79, according to the university. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Ellis was a standout first at Burt High School and then at Austin Peay when he became the first Black player to receive a scholarship at APSU. He was the first Black player to sign a basketball scholarship with an OVC school in 1963.

Ellis was inducted into the university's hall of fame in 1990 and had his No. 45 jersey retired in February.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Burt High alums remember national title 60 years ago

TRAILBLAZERS: Celebrating Clarksville's Black trailblazers

"There are two moments I will always remember with Mr. Ellis," Austin Peay vice president and athletics director Gerald Harrison. "First, when I arrived in Clarksville in 2018, he encouraged me to be strong, be faithful and told me that I can do it. The second is when we retired his jersey, he stood up out of his wheelchair during the presentation to a thunderous crowd. I was in awe of his presence."

Ellis grew up as a childhood friend of Olympic track and field legend Wilma Rudolph . He credited Rudolph for stoking his passion for basketball and igniting his competitive spirit. Ellis' 1961 Burt High team captured the National Negro High School Basketball Tournament and was the first high school team in Clarksville to capture a championship in any sport.

During Ellis' high school years, Black athletes in Tennessee were excluded from participating in high school athletics against white teams. In 1964, the TSSAA's Board of Control integrated athletics and two years later, the first integrated boys’ state basketball tournament took place at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gym.

Ellis initially signed with Drake after graduating from Burt but spent only one season in Des Moines, Iowa. Disillusioned with Drake, Ellis sought the advice of former Burt coach David Whitney who facilitated his signing with APSU.

Ellis was an ardent supporter of Austin Peay from the time he returned to Clarksville. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 9.3 points and 10.5 rebounds during his junior season and 6.7 points and 6.1 rebounds as a senior.

He participated in a tryout with the Atlanta Hawks just after the Hawks moved from St. Louis in 1968, but he decided to go into business. He worked as a regional supervisor for J.C. Penny for decades.

"Mr. Ellis, thank you for paving the way for me and so many others that followed behind you and chose Austin Peay," Harrison added. "Rest well, sir."

A Celebration of Life service will be at 12 p.m. June 8 at Sykes Funeral Home. The Ellis family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m., June 7 at the funeral home and again on June 8 from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellis, children: Yvetta Denise (Darrel) Johnson, Jon Ellis, and Camilla Ellis; step-daughters: Monica (Herman) Barham, Tomeka (Jamie) Posley, and Roszena McRae; sisters, Susie Barker and Mary “LaVerne” Bryant as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

