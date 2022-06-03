ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield nonprofits are invited to apply for Gannett Foundation's grant program

By News-Leader staff
 3 days ago

Springfield nonprofits working on projects aimed at building their communities are invited to apply to the 2022 A Community Thrives program, a $2.3 million initiative of the Gannett Foundation.

A Community Thrives, which is sponsored by the Springfield News-Leader's parent company, Gannett, is accepting applications through June 30 for this year's program.

The program supports nonprofits, schools and municipal organizations focused on community building. Special consideration will be given to organizations that work to build up historically under-resourced and under-served groups.

A Community Thrives provides a platform for nonprofits to first raise money on their own through crowdfunding campaigns.

Participants can then become eligible to be considered for one of 15 national grants of up to $100,000 or hundreds of local grants of $2,500 or more targeted specifically toward communities that are served by Gannett news organizations.

In Missouri, that includes two daily newspapers – the Springfield News-Leader and the Columbia Daily Tribune.

Last year, the program awarded $12,500 to the Springfield Chamber Chorus. Throughout the year, the chorus used the funds to record and film the album "Forgotten Voices," a song cycle about homelessness, as well as " A Springfield Christmas."

Go to the A Community Thrives website to learn more about how organizations can apply to participate.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield nonprofits are invited to apply for Gannett Foundation's grant program

Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

