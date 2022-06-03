ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical rains head to Florida

By Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The strong tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf is taking rain to the north coast of Cuba, increasing across southern Florida overnight. By sunrise, it will likely be Tropical Storm Alex, with...

Related
Irvington Seafood recalls crabmeat due to listeria concerns

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WPMI) — Irvington Seafood of Irvington, AL, is recalling its 1 lb. packages of "Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat" because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
IRVINGTON, AL

