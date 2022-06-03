ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Watch: Detroit Grand Prixmiere from Campus Martius

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Join Bernie, Jamie and Indy Racer Tony Kanaan...

www.clickondetroit.com

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate 10 years of Michigan fashion

This week, one of the biggest and most anticipated interactive fashion events featuring festive couture wear, returns to the runway in Detroit. We’re talking about Michigan Fashion Week, which some consider to be the most powerful event in the Midwest fashion industry. Loren Hicks, the founder and CEO of...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Craft & Barrel: Michigan university partnering with Detroit brewery to provide training school for beer lovers

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University has partnered with Nain Rouge Brewery to educate beer lovers about fermentation science. Multiple professors are working with the brewing professionals to offer an opportunity for those interested in getting involved in the brewery industry and learning hands-on skills. According to a press...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Sipzee Takes the Hassle Out of Returning Bottles + Cans

A growing business here in Michigan is taking the hassle out of returning bottles and cans to the store and giving users an easy way to make charitable donations. Bottle deposits in Michigan have been a thing since the Michigan Beverage and Container Act of 1976 went into effect a quarter-century ago. (And let me share this tidbit with you: As a teenager living in Michigan in the '70s, the amount of litter on the side of the roads in our state was drastically reduced - practically overnight - as soon as Michigan's 10 cent bottle deposit became a reality.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Native Detroiter Jawan Jackson the Newest Member of the Temptations

Detroit native Jawan Jackson is moving up in the world. As a newly-minted official member of the Temptations group, he will take the late Melvin Franklin’s spot after playing him rather successfully in two popular Broadway shows, according to an article from the Detroit Free Press. The singer will...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Video of Drake buying women shots in Detroit goes viral

DETROIT - Video has gone viral showing one of the biggest music artists on the planet buying a couple of women some shots at a Detroit restaurant. The Canadian rapper/actor is seen in a video posted on Instagram a few days ago by Brittney Keara. “Went to Joe Muer for happy hour ended up having shots with Drake. He was so cool and polite,” she wrote in her Instagram post.
fox2detroit.com

Vigil held for beloved owner of Hutch's Jewelry in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Saturday for a well-known metro Detroit jeweler who was shot and killed in Oak Park earlier this week. "He kept Detroit iced up. You know Detroit culture." "Great guy very charismatic. Had a great personality. Had a lot of knowledge...
OAK PARK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Packard Proving Grounds: Cars 'R' Stars Show returns to historic site after a 2-year hiatus

One of the oldest classic car shows in Michigan is returning to the historic setting of the Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township on June 12 following a two-year hiatus. “They’ll be cars of nearly every description, we don’t limit the cars that are invited to come, they run the gamut, they represent all makes and models and years,” said Tom Mitchell, of Shelby Township. Mitchell is the Cars 'R' Stars chairman and a volunteer at Packing Proving...
DETROIT, MI
blavity.com

A Detroit Woman Goes Viral After Casually Taking Shots With Drake At A Bar

A Detroit woman was cool as a cucumber when she ran into Drake at a bar and proceeded to strike up a conversation with the rapper while taking shots. Brittney Keara recorded her unforgettable moment and posted the video on Instagram. “Went to Joe Muer for happy hour ended up...

