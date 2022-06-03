Watch: Detroit Grand Prixmiere from Campus Martius

This week, one of the biggest and most anticipated interactive fashion events featuring festive couture wear, returns to the runway in Detroit. We’re talking about Michigan Fashion Week, which some consider to be the most powerful event in the Midwest fashion industry. Loren Hicks, the founder and CEO of...
If there's one place in the U.S. to expect top-notch car cruises and auto shows, it's the Motor City.
Metro Detroit is the birthplace of the automobile, and there are plenty of events that pay homage to the classics as well as the industry itself.
Whether you're looking for a chill weekly meetup or a lavish,...
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University has partnered with Nain Rouge Brewery to educate beer lovers about fermentation science. Multiple professors are working with the brewing professionals to offer an opportunity for those interested in getting involved in the brewery industry and learning hands-on skills. According to a press...
A growing business here in Michigan is taking the hassle out of returning bottles and cans to the store and giving users an easy way to make charitable donations. Bottle deposits in Michigan have been a thing since the Michigan Beverage and Container Act of 1976 went into effect a quarter-century ago. (And let me share this tidbit with you: As a teenager living in Michigan in the '70s, the amount of litter on the side of the roads in our state was drastically reduced - practically overnight - as soon as Michigan's 10 cent bottle deposit became a reality.
Detroit native Jawan Jackson is moving up in the world. As a newly-minted official member of the Temptations group, he will take the late Melvin Franklin’s spot after playing him rather successfully in two popular Broadway shows, according to an article from the Detroit Free Press. The singer will...
The man widely considered "The Greatest Little-Leaguer Who Ever Lived" has died. Art "Pinky" Deras, who led Hamtramck to the Little League World Series championship in 1959, died at a local hospital early Sunday morning following a brief illness. He was 75. Deras' death was confirmed by the National Polish-American...
A police officer with over 20 years on Detroit's force was knocked down and briefly dragged by a driver who fled. The cop was checked out at Detroit Receiving Hospital and reportedly is expected to be back on duty soon. WXYZ tells what happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday at Bagley...
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Let’s talk about Michigan’s invasive trees and shrubs: How to identify them and the threat they pose. There are two invasive trees and...
DETROIT - Video has gone viral showing one of the biggest music artists on the planet buying a couple of women some shots at a Detroit restaurant. The Canadian rapper/actor is seen in a video posted on Instagram a few days ago by Brittney Keara. “Went to Joe Muer for happy hour ended up having shots with Drake. He was so cool and polite,” she wrote in her Instagram post.
On Thursday, the top-ranked 2024 prep player in the state of Michigan, QB CJ Carr, is expected to announce where he will play college football and the Michigan Wolverines are likely to be one of the runners up. Carr, who is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr,...
DETROIT – Join Bernie, Jamie, Indy Racer Tony Kanaan and other guests as we wrap up the weekend of racing at the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle. Watch the special live below or stream it on your TV with Local 4+:. (Coverage is scheduled to begin after golf...
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Saturday for a well-known metro Detroit jeweler who was shot and killed in Oak Park earlier this week. "He kept Detroit iced up. You know Detroit culture." "Great guy very charismatic. Had a great personality. Had a lot of knowledge...
DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. The overnight rainfall was a true case of the haves and have nots. While many areas north of I-69 have not even reached one-tenth of one inch of rainfall, areas to the south have had much more. Today’s sunrise was at 5:57 a.m.
One of the oldest classic car shows in Michigan is returning to the historic setting of the Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township on June 12 following a two-year hiatus.
“They’ll be cars of nearly every description, we don’t limit the cars that are invited to come, they run the gamut, they represent all makes and models and years,” said Tom Mitchell, of Shelby Township. Mitchell is the Cars 'R' Stars chairman and a volunteer at Packing Proving...
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, TheRide, has partnered with the Ann Arbor District Library this season to provide Free Ride Weekends during the library’s annual Summer Game. From June 11 through Aug. 28, AADL cardholders can ride any local fixed-route buses operated by TheRide...
LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County man says birthdates and ages were the key to him winning a $335,956 Fantasy 5 jackpot recently. The lucky 59-year-old winner matched all five numbers drawn -- 02-07-09-20-24 -- for the drawing on May 23 to win the prize. “I have been playing Fantasy...
