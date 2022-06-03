ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRDcC_0fzvy4db00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded the Republican primary in Pennsylvania for U.S. Senate to celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, ending his campaign Friday night as he acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit.

McCormick said he had called Oz to concede.

“It’s now clear to me with the recount now largely complete that we have a nominee,” McCormick said at a campaign party at a Pittsburgh hotel. “Tonight is really about all us coming together.”

Before the recount, Oz led McCormick by 972 votes out of 1.34 million votes counted in the May 17 primary. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race because an automatic recount is underway and the margin between the two candidates is just 0.07 percentage points.

Friday’s development sets up a general election between Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Democrat John Fetterman in what is expected to be one of the nation’s premier Senate contests. The race could help determine control of the closely divided chamber.

Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, acknowledged earlier Friday in a statement that he nearly died when he suffered a stroke just days before his primary. He said he had ignored warning signs for years and a doctor’s advice to take blood thinners.

Oz, who is best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show,” had to overcome millions of dollars in attack ads and misgivings among hard-line Trump backers about his conservative credentials on guns, abortion, transgender rights and other core Republican issues.

The 61-year-old Oz leaned on Trump’s endorsement as proof of his conservative bona fides, while Trump attacked Oz’s rivals and maintained that Oz has the best chance of winning in November in the presidential battleground state.

Rivals made Oz’s dual citizenship in Turkey an issue in the race. If elected, Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator.

Born in the United States, Oz served in Turkey’s military and voted in its 2018 election. Oz said he would renounce his Turkish citizenship if he won the November election, and he accused McCormick of making “bigoted” attacks.

Oz and McCormick blanketed state airwaves with political ads for months, spending millions of their own money. Virtually unknown four months ago, McCormick had to introduce himself to voters, and he mined Oz’s long record as a public figure for material in attack ads. He got help from a super PAC supporting him that spent $20 million.

Like McCormick, Oz moved from out of state to run in Pennsylvania.

Oz, a Harvard graduate, New York Times bestselling author and self-styled wellness advocate, lived for the past couple of decades in a mansion in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, above the Hudson River overlooking Manhattan — drawing accusations of being a carpetbagger and political tourist.

The celebrity heart surgeon stressed his connections to Pennsylvania, saying he grew up just over the state border in Delaware, went to medical school in Philadelphia and married a Pennsylvania native.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ex-Pennsylvania congressman guilty for stuffing ballots in favor of Democrats

A former congressman from Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to charges related to fraudulently stuffing ballot boxes for Democratic candidates between 2014 and 2018. Federal prosecutors said former Democratic U.S. Rep. Ozzie Myers pleaded guilty Monday to violations of election law, conspiracy, bribery and obstruction. Messages seeking comment were left for his defense lawyers listed on […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania House passes bill for E-Z Pass toll changes, increased penalties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved legislation affecting those who use E-Z Passes and increase penalties against toll evaders. House Bill 2139, according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a video, aka v-toll, in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Former WV cop and firefighter admits to forcibly raping 16-year-old

DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a former West Virginia official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old who he forcibly raped. During court, Christopher Osborne, 26, admitted he was an officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with the Charleston Fire Department when he […]
DANVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Donald Trump
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman threatened to “shoot up” Day Report Center

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–A Fayetteville woman was arrested and faces felony charges for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the Fayette County Day Report Center. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 3, 2022, the Fayette County Day Report Center contacted deputies about a participant making threats to their […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia warns of secret shopper scam

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia’s Attorney General is warning consumers about secret or mystery shopper scams. In a release. Patrick Morrisey’s office said that while mystery shopping is actually a legitimate way to earn money, scammers have been taking advantage of people wanting to make money as secret or mystery shoppers. The scammers will set up […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Dr Oz#Dr Mehmet Oz#Gop#Ap#Republican#U S Senate#The Associated Press#Democrat
WTRF- 7News

Illegal alien found in Ohio County admits to reentry

Maical Kvec, a Romanian National, has admitted to being in the United States illegally. Kvec, 24, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Reentry of Removed Alien.” Kvec, after being removed from Chicago in 2019 and convicted of a felony in 2017 in California and another charge in 2019 in Iowa, was found in February […]
WTRF- 7News

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man robbed at gunpoint and bound with zip ties

MONROEVILLE, PA (WTRF) — An Allegheny County man was robbed at gunpoint while on his way home and bound with zip ties after leaving his shift at the local mini-mart. The Monroeville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to solve the gun robbery, kidnapping, and subsequent burglary incident. The victim told police that he […]
MONROEVILLE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Body found in West Virginia on creek embankment

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched today, Monday June 6 at 11:45a.m., to the Caldwell area after receiving a report of a body found. On the embankment of Howard’s Creek, along Camp Ann Bailey Road, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team processed the scene and were able to retrieve […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cut the gas tax in West Virginia, say bipartisan lawmakers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With gas prices continuing to spike, many are looking toward their political leaders to do something to ease the problem. Experts such as Triple-A say the prices are likely to get worse as we head into summer. For months there have been calls in West Virginia to suspend its 35.7-cent gas […]
TRAFFIC
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy