GM has shared a new ad promoting the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 entitled ‘Dirty Truck.’. This short, humorous ad for the light-duty Silverado was uploaded to Chevy’s YouTube channel this week. It starts off showing two middle-aged friends getting into a new Chevy Silverado 1500 when the passenger compliments the driver on his “great ride.” The driver then explains how the truck has connected features and a 13.4-inch touchscreen that he describes as his “command center.” The passenger, eating Cheetos, then attempts to use the touchscreen while his fingerprints are covered in cheese dust, prompting the driver to slap his hand away and quip “my command center.”

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO