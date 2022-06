CHARLOTTE – Hough will again be a part of the Charlotte Kickoff Night this football season, taking on a South Carolina powerhouse as well as a legendary Charlotte coach. The Huskies will face Dutch Fork out of Irmo, S.C., on Thursday., Aug. 18, to open the 2022 schedule. it’s the first game of the annual double header at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO