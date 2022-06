June 7 (UPI) -- A California woman brought home some furniture she got for free on Craigslist and made a surprising discovery in a couch cushion -- more than $36,000 cash. Vicky Umodu said she spotted two couches and a matching chair being given away for free on Craigslist and thought they would be perfect for her new home in Colton, San Bernardino County.

