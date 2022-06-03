ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Community eye clinic to reopen at Central Piedmont Community College

By Robin Kanady
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUMsW_0fzvtzxg00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte eye clinic that abruptly closed in April, leaving patients who can’t afford eye care with nowhere to go, is about to reopen in another location with a new home at Central Piedmont Community College.

Queen City News got an exclusive look at the new eye clinic Friday.

The kind of care is more than meets the eye.

“To be able to provide patients with the opportunity to have a better quality of life is truly exciting,” said Kathleen Rodgers, Program Chair of CPCC’s Ophthalmic Medical Personnel program.

They’ll be helping patients who had nowhere to go.

CPCC plans to open its first ever eye clinic on June 15 th .

They’ll be giving free eye exams and glasses to people who can’t afford them

CPCC will continue the vision of the Lions Eye Clinic, which suddenly shut down in April.

They couldn’t afford to stay open after serving low income patients for 25 years.

“I was devastated,” said Dr. John Clarkson, a retired ophthalmologist who volunteered at the clinic for years.

Queen City News followed the clinic’s closure.

“Being able to provide someone with a pair of glasses that allows them to see is very fulfilling,” said Dr. Clarkson.

Now the mission will continue with students at CPCC getting hands-on experience with patients at the college.

“This will have patients for them to be able to experience different diseases and conditions that are going on in the patients and be able to be confident in the skills that they are exhibiting that they have learned in lab and in the classroom,” said Rodgers.

Doctors and other eye care professionals will volunteer their time.

“The thing about eye exams is it’s not just always about getting a pair of glasses. You may be recognizing diabetes or hypertension or other disease that are going on in the body,” said Rodgers.

They’re giving possible life-saving care that will once again be available to so many who haven’t been seen.

“They have a list that’s been sitting on hold since Lions closed, so we feel we’ll be able to impact the community pretty quickly,” said Rodgers.

Once everything gets up and running, the Central Piedmont Eye Clinic is hoping to see 20-25 patients a day.

If you’re interested in donating to the eye clinic, you can reach out to the Central Piedmont Community College Foundation at 704.330.6869.

If you’d like to volunteer at the clinic, you can contact Kathleen.Rodgers@cpcc.edu

NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
