State Announcement: Food Assistance Eligibility will be expanded for more families

Yesterday, on June 2nd, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the eligibility of the Food Assistance Programs will expand by increasing the level from 150% to 185%, and with this more families experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries.

The Wolf Administration acted to expand the eligibility following the Emergency Food Assistance Advisory Committee’s recommendation of rise the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level from 150% of the USDA-established poverty level to 185%.

This increase allows the charitable food system of Pennsylvania serve above the current income limit and readjust the SFPP (State Food Purchase Program) and TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) with other food assistance programs such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), reduced-price school breakfast and lunches provided through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program, and the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Tom Wolf also declared that no one should have to choose between putting food on the table or paying for the other essentials,“I want to do everything I can to support success for Pennsylvanians, that’s why we’ve prioritized expanding income eligibility to allow more families to benefit from our charitable food system” said Governor Wolf.

“Feeding America” provided in 2019 a study about food insecurity that revealed 10.6% of Pennsylvanians (around 1,353,730 people including 383,500 children) did not know where their next meal was coming from. The pandemic made the challenge of ending food insecurity even bigger.

The programs that Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are encouraged to explore are:

1) Food banks and pantries;

2) The WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs;

3) The Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program that can have a box delivered by Door Dash in select areas;

4) The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program;

5) Congregate and Home-Delivery meals for 60 years of age or older, more information through County Area Agencies on Aging;

6) The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children;

7) The Summer Meals Program.

Details can be found at PA Bulletin or the official page of Security Food of Pennsylvania Government.