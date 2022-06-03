OYO: Storm Damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect is facing charges following Friday afternoon’s potential bomb threat. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the Sioux Falls police department recapped what happened on Friday, June 3, after a part of the Empire Mall was evacuated due to a potential bomb threat. Police came to the Empire Mall after someone found an unattended, suspicious box. The word “BOOM” was written twice, in chalk, in all caps, approximately 10 to 15 feet apart around the box. The bomb squad was on the scene, and after an investigation, officials said there was “nothing of concern” found in the box.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO