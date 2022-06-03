ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Oregon City equestrian team wins OHSET state meet

By Miles Vance
 5 days ago
The Pioneers win their first-ever team title and send all their riders on to regionals.

There isn't much that the Oregon City equestrian team hasn't accomplished in recent years, but the Pioneers still managed to make history in 2022.

Oregon City won the Oregon High School Equestrian Teams state meet with 438 points, while second-place Mt. View finished with 258 and third-place Canby scored 249 points. The OHSET state championships were held at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond from May 12-15.

The victory marked Oregon City's first-ever OHSET state championship, a goal that Pios' coach Angie Wacker and her team have had their eyes on since she took over the team in fall 2014. Previously, Oregon City took second by one point to Forest Grove in 2018, and took second again behind Canby in 2019. The state meet was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It took eight years, but with perseverance and determination, the Pioneers finally did it," Wacker said.

Competing against 90 schools and 523 athletes from 90 different schools, Oregon City not only brought home the team title, the Pioneers also won championships in eight different events.

Anna Hamersly and Grace Duyn continued to lead the Pioneers with Hamersly winning titles as High Point Versatility Rider and High Point Team Contributor. A rarity achieved by only one other OC rider — Alexa Wacker in 2016 — Hamersly won two individual state championships and state championships in three team events.

Duyn was honored as High Point Performance Rider after winning three individual state championships, one reserve individual state championship and one state championship in a team event.

"This is another over the top accomplishment set by the team to win that many state titles," Angie Wacker said. "These kids are very driven and put in a lot of long hours working with their horses."

Oregon City state championships included: State Champion Overall School; State Champion Overall District — Tri River Valley (Oregon City contributed nearly half the points); State High Point Versatility Rider — Hamersly; State High Point Performance Rider — Duyn; State High Point Team Contributor — Hamersly. The Pioneers also won three of the four commemorative high point buckles.

OC team champions and top-five finishers included: Team Versatility — state champions Eva Howard, Hamersly, Hailey Mongrain, Duyn; Drill — state champions Hamersly, Braelee Borden, Joie Ellington, René Haltiner, Brook Simpson, Brooklin Olson; Working Pairs — state champions Hamersly and Ellington, and third-place finishers Duyn and Howard; In Hand Trail — state champion Hamersly; Trail — state champion Hamersly; Western Horsemanship — state champion Duyn, and fourth-place finisher Howard; Showmanship — state champion Duyn, and fifth-place finisher Howard; Hunt Seat Equitation — reserve state champion Duyn; Saddleseat Equitation — state champion Duyn, and fifth-place finisher Ellington; IHOR — third-place finishers Howard, Hamersly, Ellington, Braelee Borden; Dressage — fourth-place finisher Duyn.

Next up, the Pioneers will compete at the Pacific Northwest Invitational Competition in Moses Lake, Washington, where the top five riders from Oregon and Washington in each event will compete for regional championships. All the Oregon City riders who competed at state have qualified for regionals.

Other top-five local finishers included: Hunt Seat Over Fences — Grace Rich, Lake Oswego, first; Adison Gurley, Lake Oswego, second; Western Horsemanship — Serena Remley, Wilsonville, third; Keyhole — Alexandra Boot, Lake Oswego, first.

Oregon City, OR
The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

