Over the past few days, Boris Johnson has avowed that he is “getting on with the job” and “delivering for the British people” and other such bromides. Yet what kind of job the prime minister is doing and just how he is delivering was revealed in unsightly detail in a report on Wednesday from the Commons public accounts committee. It examines his flagship policy of levelling up, and in particular the government’s £4.8bn fund – and it makes for deeply worrying reading.

