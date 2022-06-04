ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim David stars as Lancashire hold nerve in tense finish against Northants

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Lancashire held their nerve against Northamptonshire to clinch a two-wicket win off the final ball in their Vitality Blast match at Emirates Old Trafford.

Needing six to win off the final over, the home side’s chances appeared to have gone when Jimmy Neesham dismissed both Danny Lamb and Tim David.

But with three needed off one ball, New Zealander Neesham bowled a wide and then a no-ball to give Lancashire the spoils.

David’s 26-ball 42, which included three sixes, helped Lancashire to extend their unbeaten start and preserve their 100 per cent home record against Northamptonshire, whose total of 153 for six had always looked competitive.

Worcestershire Rapids clinched their first win of the season after Brett D’Oliveira hit a competition best 71 in a 15-run victory over local rivals Birmingham Bears at New Road.

D’Oliveira struck three sixes and six fours from just 38 balls as the Rapids amassed 217 for five – their fifth highest-ever T20 total – and was given superb support by Jack Haynes’ 22-ball half-century and Colin Munro.

A three-wicket burst with the new ball by Rapids’ Dillon Pennington had the Bears on the back foot in reply as they fell short on 202 for eight for a second defeat in 24 hours.

A stunning display of hitting from Alex Hales powered Notts Outlaws to a seven-wicket win over Derbyshire Falcons at Derby.

Hales smashed 12 fours and five sixes in a superb 91 which came off only 33 balls and dominated an opening stand of 119 from 51 balls with Joe Clarke as the Outlaws chased down the Falcons’ 178 in the 18th over.

Yorkshire raced to a record 208 target to beat Durham at Headingley as Adam Lyth and David Willey starred with brilliant innings of 77 and 75 not out.

The Vikings were rocked by Durham’s 207 for eight, including 65 off 37 balls from opener Graham Clark and a career-best 56 off 34 from on-loan Kent wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson.

But their mood was quickly turned by left-handed opener Lyth, who broke the back of the chase with 10 fours and three sixes in 33 balls before England all-rounder Willey saw his side home by six wickets with 2.2 overs to spare, crashing eight fours and three sixes in 39 deliveries.

Reigning champions Kent continued their abject title defence with a 32-run defeat to Surrey at Canterbury.

The Spitfires have now lost all five of their Blast matches this season and after limiting Surrey to 159 for six, they slumped to 127 for nine in reply.

Reece Topley had Surrey’s best figures with three for 24, while Chris Jordan took two for 27. Joe Denly made 44 for Kent, but lacked any real support during an increasingly doomed run chase.

Will Smeed bludgeoned an unbeaten 94 from just 41 balls as Somerset trounced Glamorgan by nine wickets at Taunton.

The visitors posted 173 for seven after losing the toss, former Somerset player Eddie Byrom top-scoring with 37 off 26 balls and all-rounder Ben Green claiming career-best figures of five for 29.

In reply, Somerset openers Smeed and Tom Banton (45) put together a superb stand of 100 from 9.2 overs, paving the way for a comprehensive win with 5.5 overs to spare.

Gloucestershire and Essex were left frustrated in Bristol as poor weather caused their match at the Seat Unique Stadium to be abandoned without a ball bowled.

