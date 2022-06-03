ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

▶️ Warm Springs PD asks help identifying woman’s body found 46 years ago

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe identity of a woman who was found dead in Linn County nearly 46 years ago remains a mystery. Tribal police in Warm Springs are hoping someone can help figure out who she is. Warm Springs Tribal Police Department said Thursday it is trying to assist the Oregon State...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Human remains found off road in Lane County, deputies say

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found off a Lane County road in late May, deputies say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Monday the remains were found May 26 off W. Boundary Road, east of Lowell. The remains were...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Police investigating human remains found in woods near Lowell; locals speak out

LOWELL, Ore. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death near Lookout Reservoir after human remains were found. The Lane County Sheriff's Office reported that on May 26 a passerby called the sheriff's office to report that they had found what seemed to be human remains in a forested area near West Boundary Road not far from Lookout Reservoir. Police said that when investigators responded they confirmed that the remains were human.
LOWELL, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man accused of murder in Cloverdale woman’s killing in court; DCSO seeks public’s help, info

Redmond resident Alexander Smith, 22, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon, with his lawyers waiving any formal reading of the second-degree murder and other charges until his arraignment in a week on an expected grand jury indictment. The post Redmond man accused of murder in Cloverdale woman’s killing in court; DCSO seeks public’s help, info appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cascadia, OR
Linn County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Warm Springs, OR
County
Linn County, OR
State
Oregon State
Warm Springs, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
centraloregondaily.com

Body found at suspected arson scene in Bend

Bend police say a person of interest was taken into custody after a body was found at the scene of a suspected arson Tuesday morning. The fire happened just before 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of NE Daggett Lane, a couple blocks northwest of St. Charles Hospital.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ DCSO wants to hear from people who interacted with Sisters murder suspect

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have interacted with a suspect in the alleged murder of a woman near Sisters last week to reach out to them. Alexander Mark Smith, 22, of Redmond was arraigned Monday in the death of Tina Klein-Lewis, 55. Klein-Lewis was found dead on her property near Sisters on May 31.
SISTERS, OR
kptv.com

15-year-old injured in deadly TV Highway crash leaves hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - 15-year-old Sky Korbut has a long road to recovery ahead of him. He was one of the teen passengers involved in a deadly crash that killed two Southridge students and left him and three others injured, including a Washington County Deputy. Korbut says he doesn’t remember...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
kezi.com

Eugene trespasser arrested after tip from neighbor

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested early this morning after breaking into a home’s sunroom, Eugene police said. Police said that at about 1 a.m. this morning they received a report from someone on Washington Street that a man was trying to break into their neighbor’s house. Police add that the suspect allegedly gave up on breaking into the house and entered the home’s sunroom, where he started wandering around.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Search Warrant Lane Co., June 6

LCSO release – Suspect – David Joseph Essary DOB: 10/07/1992 – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently serving a search warrant at a residence in the 3700blk of East 22nd Ave. in Eugene. The warrant service is related to an ongoing criminal investigation. The crimes being investigated include: Arson, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Criminal Mischief, Theft, Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Trespass, and Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle. The suspect in this case is 29 year old David J. Essary. Essary stands approximately 5’07” and weighs approximately 200lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and arms. Essary is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
LANE COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Police: Man arrested for shooting woman in NE Bend home

A Bend man was arrested early Sunday morning after shooting a woman in a local home, the Bend Police Department said Sunday. Bend PD and Bend Fire & Rescue received a call at around 12:47 a.m. about a shooting, which led them to a home in the 63000 block of Hunters Circle in Bend.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Brown Hair#Fringe#The Oregon State Forensic#Native American#Northern European#Namus
kptv.com

Vancouver police looking for man who disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances’

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say disappeared “under suspicious circumstances” this week. The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help to find Jordan Vossenkemper, who reportedly went missing from his Vancouver apartment between June 1st and 2nd, 2022. Vossenkemper...
kezi.com

Early morning gunshots lead to arrest in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested early this morning after firing several shots in a residential neighborhood, police said. Police said they received several reports of gunshots just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Dalton Drive. They said that deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to the scene and arrested Dylan Holmes, 32.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
nbc16.com

Man arrested for firing multiple rounds in neighborhood in the middle of the night

EUGENE, Ore. - Lane County Sheriff's Deputies and Eugene Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots on Dalton Drive in the Santa Clara area just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, June 6. Officers located and detained 32-year-old Dylan Holmes. Investigation revealed that Holmes, possibly suffering from mental health issues, fired...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WET ROAD CONTRIBUTES TO SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH

A wet road contributed to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Saturday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just before 4:15 p.m. an SUV was northbound near the Harvard Avenue exit when the driver lost control on a curve. Heavy rain had been falling throughout the day. The vehicle impacted the dividing barrier between the north and south lanes. The SUV spun and hit the barrier again, coming to rest with the rear of the vehicle against the dividing barrier.
kezi.com

Investigation reveals driver ran red light before crash involving utility pole

EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation revealed a driver a ran a red light before crashing into another car and damaging a utility pole, police said. Blake Bates, 36, of Eugene was behind the wheel of an Audi A3 at Polk Street and W. 13th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when he ran the red light and colliding with a Subaru Forrester, according to police.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy