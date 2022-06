Due to the current Boil Water Advisory in Wichita, many restaurants have had to close while it is in effect. If you intend to eat out today, it’s best to double-check that the restaurant is open. Also, be aware that many restaurants will only be serving bottled water and canned pop, so free refills are unlikely. Other restaurants are running limited items on the menu. Like all things, practice patience and understanding.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO