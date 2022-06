All dog owners think they have the best dog in the world, and none are wrong, except perhaps at a dog show. 600 dogs from across the country vied to look and perform their best, when the Durango Kennel Club presented its annual American Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show at McGee Park in Farmington. You’re watching the Local News Network, brought to you by Ute Mountain Casino and Servicemaster Restore. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. Dogs and their handlers, owners, and judges traveled from across the United States to attend the annual four-day event.

3 DAYS AGO