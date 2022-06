The City of Alexander City launched its sesquicentennial celebration in March with a birthday party at the new City Hall on Jim Nabors Drive. Bounce structures were inflated, and children were invited to slide, bounce and roll through the selection of activities in true birthday style, and birthday cake was served. Additional events are being planned by city officials, and local businesses are planning to host a variety of events that will be tied to the year-long sesquicentennial celebration.

ALEXANDER CITY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO