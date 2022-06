Homeowners will want to keep a very close eye on their mailboxes over the next few weeks for a tax rebate check from the state. Officials were planning to mail the checks out in a few months, but decided to distribute them earlier to help people who may be struggling to pay their bills due to inflation that has caused the price of things such as gas and groceries to rise. The checks are part of a one-year, over $2 billion program that was included in the state budget. The amount of each check depends on factors like where a property is located and a person's income.

INCOME TAX ・ 20 HOURS AGO