The Summit of the Americas has a long history of being kind of messy. This year's summit in Los Angeles seems quite likely to follow suit. It's less than two days before the Summit of Americas is set to start in Los Angeles, and we finally know who's invited and who is not. The Biden administration says nondemocratic countries are not welcome. And this morning, Mexico's president made good on his threat that if all countries aren't included, he's not coming to LA. Well, that's quite a bumpy start to a summit with a history of colorful moments.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO