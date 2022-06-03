ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHS grads receive $2 million in scholarships

By Emily Matlock
 5 days ago
Canby High School celebrated its Class of 2022 June 2 with a senior awards ceremony and Senior Park dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

After several years of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, hybrid and virtual activities, canceled sports and dances, the seniors were surrounded by family, friends and teachers in the first awards ceremony in two years at CHS.

Principal Greg Dinse, in his opening remarks, noted that these students have had to overcome so many challenges and congratulated them on a job well done.

"Today's ceremony really gives us an opportunity to highlight their incredible performance during a truly, phenomenally historic period of time," he said.

Nearly 200 students received awards, with scholarships totaling over $2 million.

Senior class officers then recognized the foreign exchange students, two from Spain and one from Germany, the first at Canby in two years.

Twelve students received recognition for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average throughout high school. Those students are: Olivia Coleman, Kathryn Frentress, Mikey Gibson, Matthew Hagen, Riley Hemsi-Walters, Alexander Hobart, Kylan Jagels, Tate Leder, Jacob Reierson, Elsie Rodolph, Mallory Scott and Thomas Wing.

Thirty-four students participated in Canby's dual language immersion program, receiving their kindergarten through eighth grade education in English and Spanish. Thirty-seven students, the most to date, received the Oregon Seal of Biliteracy. These students met standards in reading, writing, listening and speaking English and Spanish.

Nine student athletes received an award for participating in 10 or more OSAA-sanctioned sports during their high school career: Kathryn Frentress, Michael Gibson, Nimsi Gomez, Colin Kennedy, Matthew Hagen, Ashley Peterson, Dominik Pepper, Jacob Strand and Nate Bailey.

Michael Gibson and Ashley Peterson received Activity Scholar awards and Joseph Brauckmiller and Kathryn Frentress received Scholar Athlete awards for maintaining at least a 3.5 grade point average while participating in their sport or activity.

After the senior awards ceremony, leadership students cut the ribbon at the new senior park.

The park started with an idea by seniors in the class of 2020 after the pandemic canceled prom, graduation and more festivities seniors look forward to. The seniors that year acquired the senior rock, and the following year, the class of 2021 added a cougar statue. The senior park was completed this year for the class of 2022.

For more photos of both the senior awards and senior park, please visit our Facebook page.

