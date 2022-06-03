Louisiana Man Struck and Killed on LA 95, Authorities Searching for Suspect

Unrestrained Louisiana Toddler Killed and Driver Injured in Crash on LA 440. Louisiana – On the morning of June 5, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. Caisen Williams, a one year old from Mount Hermon, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The crash occurred as a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Catlin Williams of Mount Hermon was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 440. The Chevrolet went off the road to the right for reasons that are still being investigated. The Chevrolet became airborne and overturned after leaving the roadway. Caisen was thrown from the vehicle during the collision.

WASHINGTON PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO