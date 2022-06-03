ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Man Struck and Killed on LA 95, Authorities Searching for Suspect

Calcasieu Parish News
 3 days ago
Louisiana Man Struck and Killed on LA 95, Authorities Searching for Suspect. Church Point – On June 3, 2022, shortly before 3 a.m., Troop...

Louisiana Authorities Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver that Struck and Killed Bicyclist on LA 1126

Louisiana Authorities Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver that Struck and Killed Bicyclist on LA 1126. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 6, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a fatal hit and run involving a bicyclist on LA Hwy 1126 just west of Farm Supply Road in Jefferson Davis Parish. Jerry W. Hughes, 73, of Welsh, died in the crash. Hughes was riding his bicycle east on LA 1126 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling east. After colliding with Hughes, the vehicle fled the scene.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder After Intentionally Causing Crash

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder After Intentionally Causing Crash. Louisiana – On June 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on June 5, 2022, just before 9:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop G arrested 52-year-old Earl Lewis IV of Cotton Valley, Louisiana. Lewis was wanted on a fugitive warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder. The investigation began on May 5, 2022, when Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-20 near LA Hwy 9 in Bienville Parish. The initial investigation revealed that a 2003 Saturn Vue was traveling west on I-20 when it ran off the road and overturned.
Additional Charge for Louisiana Driver in Fatal May 1st Crash That Left a Mother and Child Dead

Additional Charge for Louisiana Driver in Fatal May 1st Crash That Left a Mother and Child Dead. Louisiana – On June 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Mark Dyer Jr. was arrested on an additional charge related to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3185 at the intersection with Ridgefield Road on May 1, 2022. Emily Ledet, 20, was killed in the crash, as was her infant child, Khalil Ledet. Emily Ledet was nine months pregnant at the time of the accident. Before the mother died from her injuries, medical personnel were able to deliver Khalil Ledet.
Unrestrained Louisiana Toddler Killed and Driver Injured in Crash on LA 440

Unrestrained Louisiana Toddler Killed and Driver Injured in Crash on LA 440. Louisiana – On the morning of June 5, 2022, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. Caisen Williams, a one year old from Mount Hermon, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The crash occurred as a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Catlin Williams of Mount Hermon was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 440. The Chevrolet went off the road to the right for reasons that are still being investigated. The Chevrolet became airborne and overturned after leaving the roadway. Caisen was thrown from the vehicle during the collision.
Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Louisiana in Early Morning Head-on Crash on I-20

Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Louisiana in Early Morning Head-on Crash on I-20 Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 5, 2022, shortly after 12:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-20, just east of I-220. An unidentified driver was killed in this crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford pickup was traveling east on I-20. At the same time, an unidentified driver was driving a 2018 Ram pickup west in the I-20 eastbound travel lanes. The Ram collided head-on with the Ford, causing both vehicles to exit the road. The Ram caught fire as a result of the crash.
KPLC TV

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Jennings

Jefferson Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D is searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist on Hwy 1126 west of Farm Supply Road Monday morning. Jerry W. Hughes, 73, of Welsh, was riding a bicycle eastbound on Hwy 1126 when he was struck...
Late Night Deputy-Involved Shooting Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police in Terrebonne Parish

Deputy-Involved Shooting Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police in Terrebonne Parish. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 4, 2022, that on June 3, 2022, shortly before midnight, LSP was asked by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting involving one of their deputies. The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations. The initial investigation revealed that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of narcotics activity at a residence in the 300 block of Grace Street around 11:00 p.m. As deputies arrived at the house, 18-year-old Joshua Babin of Houma approached the door holding a firearm. A deputy ordered Babin to drop the firearm, but he instead pointed it at the deputy. As a result, a deputy discharged their service weapon and struck Babin.
Louisiana Man Wanted for Allegedly Setting Fire to Ex-Girlfriend’s House With People Inside

Louisiana Man Wanted for Allegedly Setting Fire to Ex-Girlfriend’s House With People Inside. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Louisiana man wanted for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s house on the morning of Thursday, June 2, 2022, according to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann. Melvin Hendricks, 52, is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated arson, and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His last known address was in the 2300 block of Licciardi Lane in Violet, Louisiana.
kalb.com

Missing Juvenile: Jada Moore of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities are asking for your help locating 15-year-old Jada Moore of Alexandria. The Alexandria Police Department describes her as being approximately 5′2″ and weighing about 165 pounds. She should have her 18-month-old daughter Remy with her. She was last seen in the area of Bolton and Rapides Avenues.
Reward Offered for Information about Westlake Car Wash Vandalism and Theft

Reward Offered for Information about Westlake Car Wash Vandalism and Theft. Westlake, Louisiana – On June 6, 2022, a Westlake, Louisiana business owner announced that a $1,000 reward is being offered for information directly leading to the arrest of the two suspects that were caught on camera vandalizing and burglarizing the Blast and Vac Car Wash at 2300 Sampson Street overnight. The change machine and dollar bill reader were reportedly both taken. There is also a separate $1,000 reward being offered for the return of both machines in working condition.
KPLC TV

Body found on Ruth Street identified

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The man who was found dead on Ruth Street last month has been identified. The body of Russell J. Guidry, 40, of Sulphur, was found on Ruth Street on May 27. Charlie Hunter, investigator with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office, confirmed that Guidry was the deceased. Next of kin has been notified, he said.
12NewsNow

5-year-old Louisiana girl dies after crash at RV park in Bridge City, DPS investigating

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 5-year-old Louisiana girl on Sunday. Rilee McGraw, 5, of Deville, La., was riding a small battery powered dirt bike when she traveled into the path of a pickup truck and was struck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release. She was taken to CHRISTUS ST. Elizabeth for treatment but was later pronounced dead.
Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42

Louisiana Man Killed and Passenger Suffers Moderate Injuries in Motorcycle Crash on LA 42. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA 42 at LA 431 in Ascension Parish on June 4, 2022, shortly after 3:00 a.m. Shane King, 48, of Gonzales, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident. The initial investigation revealed that King was driving east on LA 42 in a 1991 Harley Davidson. For unknown reasons, King failed to negotiate a curve as he approached the roundabout, striking the curb. Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision.
KATC News

Troopers looking for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

State Police are looking for help in locating a vehicle that struck a bicyclist Monday, leaving him dead. A 73-year-old Welsh man died Monday morning when his bicycle was hit by a motorist who then drove away, troopers say. State Police say they were called to the accident at 8:30 a.m. on La. 1126 west of Farm Supply Road in Jeff Davis Parish.
