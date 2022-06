The average fixed rate on a 30-year mortgage is 5.09%, up from below 3% in November and the highest it’s been since 2018, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. By comparison, the average introductory rate on one popular adjustable rate mortgage is at 4.04%. So naturally, more loan customers are asking about ARMs, though adjustable loans are likely to remain a small slice of the overall mortgage market because today’s price differential for most customers won’t outweigh the risk of higher rates later, says Tee Brown, CEO of GMFS Mortgage in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO