The Louisiana Legislature made significant infrastructure investments during the 2022 session, thanks to state surplus and federal dollars. Capital Region highlights start with a $300 million down payment for a new Mississippi River bridge crossing, along with up to $40 million in additional recurring dollars for the project. The region also will get $12.5 million for passenger rail service from Baton Rouge to Donaldsonville, a first step toward a route to New Orleans, along with the last of the $26 million needed to dredge and clean up the LSU lakes.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO