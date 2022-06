Wildlife, like this gray vireo family, is abundant at Bandelier National Monument. All visitors to Frijoles Canyon including the visitor center, park store, café and Pueblo Loop Trail between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. are required to take a shuttle bus. Outside those hours, visitors may drive directly down into Frijoles Canyon. The shuttle bus carries visitors from the White Rock Visitor Center on N.M. 4 to the Frey Trailhead (across from Juniper Campground) and then to the park visitor center. Shuttles run every 30 minutes on weekdays and every 20 minutes Fridays and weekends. There is no charge for riding the shuttle but all normal National Park Service entry fees still apply. All visitors are required to check in with a ranger when they arrive in the park. Photo by Sally King/NPS.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO