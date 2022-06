Wichita City Council members have voted unanimously to approve a two-year program that is aimed at improving access and affordability for housing in the community. Interim assistant city manager Kathy Sexton told the council Tuesday that the current housing market is being challenged by low supplies and a rapid increase in home prices, and the market has had a very short supply of homes available for sale. Wess Galyon, executive director of the Wichita Area Builders Association, said the biggest challenge in the market is entry-level housing. The new program is intended to improve the affordability of newly-constructed single-family homes in new developments.

WICHITA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO