Florida Keys Preparing for Impacts From Potential Tropical Cyclone One

It's nice to see a dry start to the day Wednesday but that won't last long. Afternoon storms are once again in the cards — especially north of the Keys. Keep in mind that our flood watch continues for a good swath of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties Wednesday as any additional rainfall could trigger flooding.
June 4 (UPI) -- A storm that's forecast to become the first named tropical system of the Atlantic hurricane season has dumped heavy rain on South Florida, causing dangerous flash flooding in Miami on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Miami-Dade County after...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some heavy rain to a portion of the Suncoast tonight into Saturday morning. The 5 o’clock advisory from the National Hurricane Center placed the tropical disturbance about 350 miles southwest of Fort Myers, or a bit more than 400 miles from the Suncoast. It’s moving toward the northeast near 7 mph and may still become a tropical depression or tropical storm prior to moving ashore over Southwest Florida early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center said top sustained winds are near 40 mph.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One brought heavy rains to much of South Florida Saturday morning as it moved across the state. The National Hurricane Center said that at 2 p.m., the system Potential Tropical Cyclone One had max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving northeast at 18 mph. […]
Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
MIAMI (WSVN) - A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Central West Coast of Florida all the way south to the Keys. This comes as forecasters watch the formation of a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico, Thursday. The specific areas affected according to the National Weather...
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
Florida is one of the most at-risk states for flooding in the United States, and South Florida is at an even greater risk. Half of the Floridian peninsula is already submerged, and the other half is barely sitting above sea level. This means that the entire state will eventually and permanently find itself underwater.
(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing rain chances for the first half of Wednesday in Central Florida. An area of low pressure off of our East Coast will spin and give us a chance for increased rain at 40% through the noon hour. For the afternoon, rain chances will taper off.
