ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, TN

‘Glazy’ about Mrs. O’s Donuts

By Hope Demetris
themoorecountynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen and Orpha Horst out of Belvidere, TN have been sharing homemade and fresh cooked donuts with the surrounding communities by truck for about a year. “We both come from a rich history of home cooking. Our donuts are based on a combination of our family’s recipes,” Mrs. Orpha said. After...

www.themoorecountynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
virginiatraveltips.com

9 Best Apple Orchards in Tennessee (You Shouldnʻt Miss!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s no better way to enjoy the beauty of nature and taste some delicious, fresh food than going to an apple orchard! These are the best apple orchards in Tennessee that you must visit this year!
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Middle Tn District Fair Lineup

THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB HAS ANNOUNCED THE ARENA EVENT LINE UP FOR THE 2022 MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR. ACCORDING TO FAIR MANAGER TAD KEATON, THIS YEAR’S FAIR WILL BE A NINE DAY EVENT SO THEY WILL BE BRINGING BACK MOTO CROSS / ATV RACING ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD AND ADDING A NEW EVENT, MIDGET WRESTLING WARRIORS, ON WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH. MONDAY SEPTEMBER 26TH AND TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27TH WILL FEATURE THE JUNK CAR JUMP ‘N RUN WITH THE TOUGH TRUCK CHALLENGE BEING MOVED TO SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 AND THE DEMOLITION DERBY BEING HELD ON THURSDAY EVENING SEPTEMBER 29TH. GRANGER SMITH WILL PERFORM ON FRIDAY EVENING, SEPTEMBER 30TH AND THE TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL WILL FINISH UP THE FAIR ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST. THE SUNDAY AFTERNOON GIVE AWAY WILL BE ON SEPTEMBER 25TH AT 6. FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24TH AND SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25TH AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATER. COMPLETE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE MTDF WEBSITE AT WWW.MTDFAIR.ORG.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Nashville Parent

Go Ahead, Chase Those Waterfalls

Do go chasing waterfalls … keeping safety in mind, of course!. A natural area with inherent safety risks, the waterfall is located in a gorge (permit required from the website) and it makes for some strenuous hiking, crossing slippery rocks and wading and/or swimming. Children under 12 must wear a life vest and be with an adult. Park hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
ALTAMONT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Moore County, TN
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Lynchburg, TN
State
Tennessee State
Lynchburg, TN
Lifestyle
City
Belvidere, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Lynchburg, TN
Food & Drinks
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
themoorecountynews.com

Jack Daniels News

A longtime fan of the PBS show ‘Antiques Roadshow’, Jack Daniel’s collector and Lynchburg local Mike Northcutt and some 3,000 others gathered at Cheekwood Estates in Nashville to have some items appraised by experts on May 10th. Northcutt gathered up several artifacts of the Robert C. Danie…
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Charity
themoorecountynews.com

Jack collector Mike Northcutt visits Antiques Roadshow

A longtime fan of the PBS show ‘Antiques Roadshow’, Jack Daniel’s collector and Lynchburg local Mike Northcutt and some 3,000 others gathered at Cheekwood Estates in Nashville to have some items appraised by experts on May 10th. Northcutt gathered up several artifacts of the Robert C. Daniel family to take along. Robert C. was Jack Daniel's uncle and his wife Beth's great-great-great grandfather, and the artifacts were in Beth’s mother’s possession until her passing. Northcutt took the Daniel Family Bible (which was shown in his recently published book, Jack Daniel’s Historical Memorabilia & Rarities) and several tin-type pictures of the Daniel family. He also brought five original land grants to Robert C. Daniel that were issued to him by five different Tennessee Governors in the 1820's, 30's, & 40's. One of the land grants was signed by then Governor Sam Houston, who was one of the founding fathers of Texas. Though Northcutt wasn’t chosen to be on the show, he said that the appraiser was very impressed with his items and gave him an expert appraisal on the small part of his large collection that he brought with him. “It was a long, hot day, but we had a blast,” Northcutt said.
LYNCHBURG, TN
earnthenecklace.com

John Martin Leaving WRCB Local 3 News: Where Is the Tennessee Anchor Going?

Tennessee residents were entertained by John Martin’s brand of reportage every morning. But that era has come to an end. John Martin announced he is leaving Local 3 News in Chattanooga. Naturally, WRCB viewers had questions about his departure. They want to know where he’s going next and if he’ll stay in Chattanooga. Martin recently celebrated a milestone in his personal life with his followers and viewers. And, he shared answers about his professional life, too.
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk941.com

H.O.M.E Moving In First Resident Into Transitional Community

A community effort to house the displaced in McMinnville will be moving in its first residents this month to a new transitional community. Homeless of McMinnville Effort Co-Founder Shelia Fann said the organization will work to slowly move-in eight residents into their new mini homes. “There have been so many...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSMV

Residents ‘very lucky’ after house is struck by lightning

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - As severe storms rolled into the Mid State Tuesday night, one home was struck by lightning. According to the National Weather Service, Wilson County EMS said the residents were home during the lightning strike, which occurred just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The report states the...
WATERTOWN, TN
WAAY-TV

Local church gives away free gas in Huntsville

More than 200 people were able to fill up their gas tanks for free today in Huntsville. Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church hosted a 'Gas on God' giveaway, giving back to the community as gas prices reach record highs. "I just woke up this morning and found out they were...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRC

Nashville woman plays prank on Cracker Barrel restaurant

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV/WKRC) - A Nashville native has spoofed her favorite restaurant by hanging up her own vintage decor, and boy is it cooking up interest online!. Nashville native Kim Alley eats at Cracker Barrel at least once a week and she never takes life, or herself, too seriously. “I'm...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy