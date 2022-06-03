ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Doughnut In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It is national doughnut day, and what better way to ring in the sweetness of the holiday than with the best doughnut in the whole state. Doughnuts have remained a popular pastry due to variety in toppings, fillings, and glazes. This shop creates some of the most delicious pastries, but the spotlight is on one doughnut in particular. Locals and tourists alike rave about the unique flavor of this doughnut. Be it a fresh new gluten-free option, or a yeast raised and glazed classic; there can only be one best doughnut.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the very best doughnut in all of Wisconsin is the blueberry fritter available at the Greenbush Bakery in Madison . This specific doughnut is especially popular among college students, not only because the bakery is located in a college town, but because the doughnut itself is gigantic.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best doughnut in Wisconsin :

"This college town donut shop specializes in kosher donuts and keeping customers satisfied with the latest and greatest pastry creations. If you want to be impressed, order the blueberry fritter—it's the size of your head!"

For more information regarding the best doughnut in each state visit HERE .

