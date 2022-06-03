ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What To Order At The Best Donut Shop In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing better than walking into a fancy donut shop and seeing rows upon rows of creative confections. You've got the option of stuffed or slathered, fried or baked, sprinkled or spiced. But when the options for beautiful sweet treats seem endless , it can be hard to decide which donut to chose. That's where we come in.

Eat This, Not That worked with Yelp to compile a list of all the best donut shops across the United States. They named Avon Donuts Inc in Pontiac as the best place to get a donut in Michigan . They also suggested ordering the strawberry glaze donut with fresh strawberries on top. Here's what they had to say about it:

Lemon Drop, Mint Patty, Maple Bacon, oh my! If any of these flavors sound appealing to you, then Avon Donuts is the place for you. And if you're more of a classic fan? Snag a strawberry glazed donut with fresh strawberries to top it off.

So treat yourself to a roadtrip to the best deluxe donut shop in your state — or perhaps just walk around the corner to it. And when you're ready for more, check out the full list of all the best donut shops in America here .

Related
bigrapidsnews.com

Every Michigan restaurant to be featured on 'Restaurant: Impossible'

"Restaurant: Impossible" fans rejoice: Chef Robert Irvine is filming his fifth Michigan-based restaurant next week. The show is coming to Leah's Korner Kafe in the city of Coleman on June 13-14. Having the program produce an episode there means a facelift for Leah's, provided by the show's $10,000 budget, and a grand reopening meal to help promote the business.
COLEMAN, MI
1051thebounce.com

Vernors Reveals First New Flavor in Decades and Michigan Gets First Dibs!

According to Mlive.com, Vernors is going to unveil their first new flavor in over decades. A Detroit original is ready to introduce Black Cherry Ginger soda to us. It will be available for a limited time during the summer. Beth Hensen, from Keurig Dr. Pepper (who owns Vernors) says it...
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Spot Has the Best French Fries in the State

There’s something simply comforting about French fries. When they’re done right, they’re warm, slightly crunchy, salty and the perfect component to almost any meal. People are serious about their fries, too. So much so that the crew at Eat This, Not That! has scoured America to find the best French fries in the country, and one Michigan spot is on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Most overrated attraction in Michigan is…

This list should really be titled “Most Overrated Attraction” in each state. And am I the only person who likes the Mystery Spot?. Here’s another list of the most overrated and underrated attractions in each state:. According to locals, these are the spots that should and shouldn't...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit car cruises: 7 shows to check out this summer

If there's one place in the U.S. to expect top-notch car cruises and auto shows, it's the Motor City. Metro Detroit is the birthplace of the automobile, and there are plenty of events that pay homage to the classics as well as the industry itself. Whether you're looking for a chill weekly meetup or a lavish,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Have you met our new MMJ April Morton?

We are pleased to have April Morton join our “Live In The D” crew!. April is a native of Detroit, a graduate of Southfield High School and Wayne State University. “I am living my dream, I’ve always wanted to be a part of Live In The D,” April said.
DETROIT, MI
