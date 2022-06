Without Steve Stoler, our sacred job of bringing the news of Plano to its residents would be difficult, if not downright impossible. Stoler is the Director of Media Relations for the city of Plano, a post he has held since December 2013. His tenure with the city came after a 34-year career in broadcast journalism, ending with an Emmy Award-winning stint with WFAA. He reflected on these experiences in his book, “Tonight at Ten: A TV News Reporter’s Stories Behind the Stories.”

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO