Taking to the greens, friends of the Valley City Special Olympics joined with Dacotah Bank to sink some putts and raise some dollars in support of area olympians. “Special Olympics is special in my heart. My best friend’s brother is a young man that’s special needs, he’s a great kid, I love him, he’s one of my favorite people in the world.” Ben Jacobson, playing in the tournament, said. “I love to support this organization.”

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO