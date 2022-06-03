ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

‘The Gardener’ Screening Kicks Off Landscape Pleasures Weekend

27east.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo kick off its Landscape Pleasures weekend, the Parrish Art Museum, in conjunction with Hamptons Doc Fest, will screen the film “The Gardener” on Friday, June 10, followed by a Q&A with horticulturalist Alicia Whitaker, a former president of the Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons. The 2016...

www.27east.com

Comments / 0

Related
27east.com

LaTasha Barnes And The Jazz Continuum

The Church in Sag Harbor will host two events with Bessie Award Winner, dancer, choreographer, educator, and tradition-bearer of Black American social dance, LaTasha Barnes. Programmed as part of Barnes’ residency at The Church, both events will focus on the development of her most recent project, The Jazz Continuum, which will premiere at the Joyce Theatre in fall 2022.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

First Ever Pride Parade Held Saturday

Hundreds of people marched and lined Main Street in East Hampton on Saturday for the first-ever Hamptons Pride Parade. The celebration continued in Herrick Park with food and music. DANA... more. An advertisement in the March 30, 1748, edition of the Boston News-Letter extolled: “Sperma-Ceti Candles … exceeding all others...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Local PBAs Host Charity Cornhole Tournament

The Southampton Village Police Benevolent Association and the Southampton Town Patrolman’s Benevolent Association recently joined forces for its fourth annual Charity Cornhole Tournament. On May 14, 22 teams gathered on... more. OLA of Eastern Long Island (Organización Latino Americana) has redesigned its logo, as the group celebrates 20 years...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

School News, June 9, Sag Harbor And East Hampton Town

College News McPherson College has named Andrew Schaefer, of Sag Harbor, to its honor roll for the spring 2022 semester. Sinead Murray of Sag Harbor graduated with a Bachelor of... more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Gardening#Garden Club#Home Gardening#New York City#The Parrish Art Museum#Q A#Canadian#Les Quatre Vents#Westham
27east.com

Concetta (Connie) Clarke Of Sag Harbor Dies May 28

Concetta (Connie) Clarke passed away peacefully at home on Jefferson Street in Sag Harbor on Saturday May 28th, just short of her 98th birthday. Connie was born on June 17,... more. ﻿When we were finally made aware of the cell tower scheme, I provided a full cell tower research paper...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Kenneth MacWhinnie Of Sag Harbor Dies

Kenneth MacWhinnie of Sag Harbor died May 23, 2022, from complications of cancer. He was 60. Born in Bay Shore, he moved with his family to Southampton when he was... more. An advertisement in the March 30, 1748, edition of the Boston News-Letter extolled: “Sperma-Ceti Candles … exceeding all others for Beauty, Sweetness of Scent when extinguished; Duration, being more than double Tallow candles … Dimensions of Flame, nearly four Times more, emitting a soft easy expanding Light.” Spermaceti candles were a luxury product that cost more than a shilling per pound, and could only be afforded by affluent and discriminating customers in the colonies and Europe. In November 1751, Benjamin Franklin wrote a friend that he was impressed by this “new kind” of candles “to read by … [that] afford ... by Jim Marquardt.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

SAG HARBOR

SAG HARBOR-- 83 Main Street. Spacious, sunny convertible 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on 2nd floor, conveniently located on Main Street. Parking space included. Outdoor deck, D/W. Ready for immediate move, $3,500 month, year-round rental. No fee. Contact owner at.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Pilot Who Buzzed Sag Harbor, Springs Gets One Year Of Probation

The recently licensed private pilot who buzzed downtown Sag Harbor’s waterfront in his Cessna 182 on the afternoon of April 13, 2021, at altitudes of below 100 feet, was ordered... more. A man who sued CNN anchor Don Lemon, charging that the newsman had sexually assaulted ... 10 May...
SAG HARBOR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden

Comments / 0

Community Policy