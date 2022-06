University of Virginia Darden School of Business Professor Ed Freeman has been honored with a University-wide award for scholarship. The Thomas Jefferson Awards, which are selected by a committee in the Office of Executive Vice President and Provost, are considered the highest honors given to members of the University community and are presented to individuals who exemplify the principles, ideals, and mission of the University in their character, work and influence.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO