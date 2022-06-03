Division II track and field: Granger 2nd in discus to lead area athletes on Day 1

COLUMBUS — The first event of a long weekend of the Division II OHSAA track and field championships had a main-event feel to it.

The excitement for a dual in the discus circle was palpable, as the event was loaded with implications. Liberty-Benton senior Izzy Granger entered as the defending state champion and, with a school-record throw already under her belt this season, arrived to the circle across the street from Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium with the skills to repeat.

Norton sophomore Morgan Hallett had other plans.

Hallett dethroned Granger and captured state gold early Friday morning with a throw of 156 feet, 4 inches, which eclipsed Granger’s 154-10. Granger, who is committed to the University of Toledo for volleyball, still broke her own school record and personal best with her third throw of the morning.

“It was a good day,” Granger said. “I’m happy with how I did, and winning it last year and then coming in as a runner-up this year, people are like, ‘Are you disappointed?’ Not necessarily. I PR’d today, and she’s awesome, so I’m happy to be standing next to her on the podium.”

Granger set a PR of 148-0 in her last time throwing, at the D-II regional finals in Lexington last weekend. Granger won last year’s discus state championship with a 146-1. Hallett took third at 140-10.

“I was just going for a good day,” Granger said. “It’s nice weather out, great weather out for anyone out here, especially for righties. Just doing what I know how to do.”

In the same event, Eastwood’s Olivia Newsome fouled on all three of her throws and did not place. She seeded in ninth for the event at regionals.

The morning field session in Division II on Friday consisted of girls discus and high jump, and boys long jump, shot put, and pole vault.

Inside the stadium, Otsego junior Dakota Keifer broke out in more ways than one in the pole vault. Seeded 16th after jumping a 13-4 in regionals, Keifer burst through for a personal best of 15-2 and a fourth-place finish. His previous best was jumped in April at 14 feet.

“Wednesday at practice we were messing around, and we were throwing the bar up, and we went to 14 and one at 15, and I made it,” Keifer said. “I was like, ‘That’s a good sign. That means I can do it at states.’ I pieced everything together, all the poles were moving nice, and it just kept going our way.”

In an odd twist, Keifer got by with help from his friends to the East.

He picked up one of his own poles to test out, and felt that his was running stiff. So, he borrowed one from Eastwood’s team, broke the 15-foot barrier, and shattered his PR by 22 inches.

“I tried to take [my pole] up once, and I got sent right back,” Keifer said. “Went up, and went right back down. So they said they had one, and they let us use it, which was super nice of them.”

In the pole vault, Eastwood’s Dalton Hesselbart placed 11th at 14 feet, Liberty-Benton’s Stefan Kolan 12th at 14 feet, and Otsego’s Carson Lathrop 17th at 13 feet.

Upsets were had in the girls high jump. Top-seeded Karis Willow of Liberty-Benton claimed fifth at 5-4, and second-seeded Clare Logan tied for tenth at 5-2. Brooklyn’s Jenna Young won by clearing 5-7 on her first attempt. That mark tied her PR set earlier this year.

Also in the morning field events, Wauseon’s Matthew Shaw took 18th in the shot put at 48-2¾, Wauseon’s Jonas Tester 14th in long jump at 20-8¾, and Genoa’s Aiden Hemmert 17th in long jump at 18-7¼.

The lone D-II running final of Toledo-area interest on Friday was the girls 3,200 relay, in which the Liberty-Benton team of Kylie Recker, Riley Irwin, Emma Garmatter, and Madi Gaerke claimed 15th at 9 minutes, 55.77 seconds.

The rest of the afternoon consisted of qualifying heats for Saturday’s running finals. In Division II, the top two finishers in each of two heats plus the next five fastest times overall qualify for finals.

The most impressive improvement from regionals to finals came from Central Catholic junior Mary Ellis, who rose from a No. 7 seed out of regionals into winning her heat in the 400 and clocking the fastest overall time at 57.29 seconds.

Ellis said a slight attitude adjustment brought her into this week on a positive note.

“Last week I think I put a lot of pressure on myself at the regional meet,” Ellis said. “I had a lot of instructions to tell myself, and I think this week I came into it and told myself, ‘Run your race. you’ve run the 400 your whole life.’ So just being empty and just running.”

Ellis is one of a laundry list of Central Catholic boys and girls runners that will compete in Saturday’s finals. Central’s girls 800 relay team of Tianna Davis, Taylor Scribner, Ellis, and Nyla King won its heat at 1:42.23, and the 400 relay team of Davis, Scribner, Jara Johnson, and King claimed first in its heat at 48.94 to automatically qualify.

Central’s girls 1,600 relay team of Jayla Watson, Davis, Brooklyn Vaughn, and Ellis took second in its heat at 3:59.06.

King took fourth in her 100 dash heat and qualified for the final in fifth. Her time was the fourth-fastest time among both heats.

Scribner fell shy of qualifying in the 100 dash by 0.004 seconds. She clocked a 12.425, and Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Nye Kimble ran a 12.421. Watson finished in 10th in preliminaries in the 300 hurdles with a 47.20, which was 0.10 seconds off the qualifying mark.

Rossford’s Logan ran a 26.13 in the 200 dash, but missed qualifying for finals by 0.07 seconds.

The Irish’s boys also cleaned up in the preliminaries.

The Solomon King Redemption Tour is one step closer to officially closing, as he is one victory away from being coronated as Ohio’s fastest runner.

Solomon King had not lost a race in the 100 this season entering Friday. That trend continued, as he won his heat at 10.74 seconds. That time ties his second-fastest since setting a PR of 10.64 in April. The top-seeded King’s time was the second-fastest overall among both heats. Keystone’s Ryne Shackelford had him beat on Friday with a 10.57.

“Last year at regionals I came in last at everything I did, and I just wanted to come back and make it a really good year this time,” Solomon King said.

Solomon King ran the anchor of Central’s 800 relay team, which won its heat in 1:28.69. Sam Lee, Jacob King, and Josh Lee ran the first three legs. Oak Harbor’s team of Judson Overmyer, Hayden Hower, Owen Miller, and Hayden Buhro finished second to Central and qualified at 1:29.90.

Solomon King also claimed fourth in his heat in the 200 dash with a 21.74, which put him in Saturday’s final.

The Irish 400 relay team of Donovan Hooker, Jacob King, Josh Lee, and Sam Lee took fourth in its heat at 42.88, but it was enough to earn a qualifying spot.

Central’s 1,600 relay team of Lance Washington Roscoe, Jacob King, Josh Lee, and Sam Lee was edged in a photo finish in its heat and took second at 3:21.00. Glenville anchor Jayson Williams crossed ahead of Sam Lee at 3:20.98 — 0.02 seconds ahead.

Oak Harbor’s Isiah Miller took second in his heat in the boys 300 hurdles with a 39.03. He, along with Jaqui Hayward, Hower, and Buhro won their heat in the 400 relay at 42.59.

Buhro finished 13th overall in the 100 dash preliminaries, but his time of 10.93 was enough for a new PR. Miller missed qualifying in the 400 by 0.02 seconds. He ran a 50.72.