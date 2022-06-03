ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Mind, Body, Business: Last Minute Tips To Help Get That Body Looking Right For Vacation! [WATCH]

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOiBF_0fzuL7g800

Our health & fitness expert Maria More offers tips for those who may have not stuck to that workout plan this year, but need some last-minute help looking good on that upcoming vacation!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

First, she kicks off by addressing the most troublesome area, the belly bloat! She offers up some exercise and eating tips, as well as some info on what type of ingredients you should be digesting.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Most importantly though, you need to get active! So she suggests doing physical activities that you actually enjoy as your daily exercise. Remember, it’s not about the amount of exercise, but also about resetting your body with your food.

Listen to Maria’s full conversation on the Rickey Smiley morning show in the player above and be sure to subscribe to that YouTube channel for daily show recaps!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Here's why I stopped doing crunches and sit-ups – and which abs exercises I do instead

I used to love to hate crunches. When I got back into the gym after a long absence, I finished each strength workout with a four-minute Tabata sequence to condition my core. I would take an exercise like crunches and perform them for 20 seconds, rest for 10 seconds, perform another exercise for 20 seconds, and so on. Incidentally, there are plenty of free Tabata playlists on Spotify that do all this counting for you: there's no need to keep an eye on your phone's timer, as you get countdowns piped into your workout headphones.
WORKOUTS
HOLAUSA

How to get back into a workout routine after taking a break

Sometimes life gets too complicated. We might find ourselves taking a break from our workout routine for personal reasons or professional responsibilities, and while we wish we could make time for everything in our lives, it’s important to avoid being so hard on ourselves if we are trying...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
SELF

How to Use Kettlebells—And Everything Else a Beginner Should Know

Curious about kettlebells? Before you get started with an actual workout, you may be wondering how to use kettlebells to make the most out of your strength training routine. Kettlebell newbies, we have you covered. In this video, the first installment of Sweat With SELF’s new Kettlebells 101 series, we’ll answer some important basic kettlebell questions that’ll help you prep for your workout. Lee Jimenez, a certified kettlebell level 1 instructor and ACE-certified personal trainer, and ACE-certified personal trainer Tiffany Ragozzino will take you through some of the most common questions many new exercisers have. Then, they’ll demo some basic kettlebell moves that put it all into practice.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put This Spice On Literally Everything To Boost Metabolism

A healthy, swifter metabolism can be promoted with a balanced diet, enough drinks of water, regular sleep and exercise, experts explain. With that said, we asked registered dietitians and health experts more about one spice that has many benefits for weight loss and overall health, and specifically, your metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert at JustCBD and Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Fitness#Mobile#Vacation
CNET

The Dark Side of 'What I Eat in a Day' Videos

If you follow wellness influencers on TikTok or Instagram, you're bound to come across plenty of "what I eat in a day" posts, in which an influencer shares footage of all their meals and snacks for an entire day. At first glance these posts seem innocent, but the underlying messaging can be unrealistic, harmful and downright dangerous.
RECIPES
ZDNet

The 5 best bike desks: Stay active while working from home

Remote work has us stationed at home -- the problem is that our bodies are also stationary. Everyone has heard about how inactivity can affect overall health. Regular exercise is thought to help improve mental well-being, strengthen the immune system, build muscle, and strengthen bones. Despite the positive aspects of...
WEIGHT LOSS
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey Says She Was Eating 1,200 Calories Per Day to Lose Weight — Here's Why That's Not OK

For a while now, the diet industry has recommended eating 1,200 calories a day to lose weight. And despite a larger societal shift to denounce diet culture, this number has seemed to stick around. Many "what I eat in a day" TikTok videos show influencers eating this amount. Diet plans like Noom restrict their clients to 1,200 calories a day. And celebrities like Lori Harvey openly speak out about only consuming 1,200 calories as their way to lose weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Gives the Socks and Sandals Look a High Fashion Makeover in New York

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid made a case for socks and sandals as high fashion footwear while leaving her apartment in New York on Tuesday. The 25-year-old stepped out in a formal ensemble with a streetwear flair. She slipped into a matching set which featured a high neck thin strapped top which she paired with a matching knee length skirt. Both items in the set featured a pattern clashing print. The neutral toned ensemble boasted brown...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outside Online

Your Watch Doesn’t Know How Much Recovery You Need

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. A recurring joke among my training partners these days is the advice their GPS watches give them when we finish an...
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is Exactly When You Should Eat Dinner For Optimal Weight Loss

Losing weight is all about consistency. That means drinking enough water, exercising frequently and sticking to a steady sleep schedule apart from eating healthily (and enough to feel satiated!) With that said, we reached out to health experts to learn more about the ideal timing of dinner for healthy weight loss. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian and nutritionist Nicole Goodrich, MS, RDN, LDN, CHWC, founder of Main Line Nutrition and registered dietitian Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, of Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
FitnessVolt.com

Periodic Fasting (24-Hour Fasting Once A Week)

Periodic fasting, also known as whole-day fasting, is a diet that involves fasting food for an entire 24-hour period once a week. For the rest of the week, you eat without restriction. Periodic fasting has become an increasingly popular diet that many people claim is excellent for weight loss benefits,...
WEIGHT LOSS
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy