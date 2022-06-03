Literally Just 27 Great Tweets To Kickstart Your Weekend With A Smile

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed Celeb

1.

2.

Adult life is constantly saying to your friends let’s do something soon and suddenly 6 months have gone by @chelseajenks_ 07:48 PM - 01 Jun 2022

3.

i just need people to understand that before cell phones we had to call landlines and your friend's parents would answer and YOU HAD TO TALK TO THEIR PARENTS until your friend came to the phone @emmabo 05:28 PM - 30 May 2022

4.

animals are so crazy because why is your mom only 1 year older than you @evaelevn 11:59 AM - 31 May 2022

5.

me when i realize it was me who didn't text back @NiggazBackWILIN 04:00 PM - 02 Jun 2022

6.

workers in europe: i will be taking the summer off because i need a little suntanworkers in america: i will be using one of my 3 paid vacation days to undergo open heart surgery @jzux 03:31 PM - 01 Jun 2022

7.

i will never be funnier than our preschool naming its turtle: @naanking 10:03 PM - 02 Jun 2022

8.

I still cannot believe Pete Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande, and now is dating Kim Kardashian in the same lifetime. @nvpxo 03:43 PM - 02 Jun 2022

9.

Asked my dad and uncle why they weren’t chatting and my uncle goes “we’re done chatting for today” and my dad nods and they continue watching tv in silence @momjeansss_ 12:12 AM - 30 May 2022

10.

I can smell this car and I know y’all can too @ski_824 06:48 PM - 01 Jun 2022

11.

12.

ahh sorry i’d love to but i already have plans @jzux 01:17 PM - 02 Jun 2022

13.

just found out my ottoman is destroyed because this man decided to turn it into a hammock @FrickinDelanie 02:41 AM - 02 Jun 2022

14.

I called my job from jail to tell them why i couldn’t make it. They freaking bailed me out and made me come to work!😭 @espitia713 07:17 PM - 01 Jun 2022

15.

We rushed our dog to the emergency 24 hour vet after a day at the beach because she was acting skittish about her tail (was it broken?!) One 2am x-ray later and the vet says she has “happy tail syndrome,” meaning she wagged it so hard on her beach day that it was sore. https://t.co/l6ira6hw21 @emilygmonster 09:12 PM - 30 May 2022

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

I recently learned that my husband only opens instagram once every 4-6 weeks to check our local ice cream parlor's flavor of the month......it is just....an ice cream flavor checker for him....amazing @RachelFeltman 06:24 PM - 02 Jun 2022

21.

talking to yourself is fun till u get caught 😭 @noahdonotcare 08:40 PM - 01 Jun 2022

22.

My wife bought this arty mirror and I’m just wondering if anyone else is thinking what I’m thinking. @mrjackdocherty 07:11 AM - 31 May 2022

23.

24.

do u think my therapist is ever like man i hope it is a gossip day today and not a trauma day @violinbee01 08:01 PM - 01 Jun 2022

25.

26.

Me asking everyone how they like their burger before I cook them all exactly the same @timeimmemorial_ 11:30 PM - 30 May 2022

27.

Just gonna sit in this here corner as softly and quietly as I can...😂😼🐶 @Laughs_4_All 04:07 AM - 30 May 2022

