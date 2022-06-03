ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Literally Just 27 Great Tweets To Kickstart Your Weekend With A Smile

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPKFJ_0fzuH3I400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPsIv_0fzuH3I400
Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed Celeb

1.

The morning after the party 😂😂😂#dogs #cutedog #doglove #smartdog #funnydog

@Happydog___ 12:08 PM - 19 May 2022

2.

Adult life is constantly saying to your friends let’s do something soon and suddenly 6 months have gone by

@chelseajenks_ 07:48 PM - 01 Jun 2022

3.

i just need people to understand that before cell phones we had to call landlines and your friend's parents would answer and YOU HAD TO TALK TO THEIR PARENTS until your friend came to the phone

@emmabo 05:28 PM - 30 May 2022

4.

animals are so crazy because why is your mom only 1 year older than you

@evaelevn 11:59 AM - 31 May 2022

5.

me when i realize it was me who didn't text back

@NiggazBackWILIN 04:00 PM - 02 Jun 2022

6.

workers in europe: i will be taking the summer off because i need a little suntanworkers in america: i will be using one of my 3 paid vacation days to undergo open heart surgery

@jzux 03:31 PM - 01 Jun 2022

7.

i will never be funnier than our preschool naming its turtle:

@naanking 10:03 PM - 02 Jun 2022

8.

I still cannot believe Pete Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande, and now is dating Kim Kardashian in the same lifetime.

@nvpxo 03:43 PM - 02 Jun 2022

9.

Asked my dad and uncle why they weren’t chatting and my uncle goes “we’re done chatting for today” and my dad nods and they continue watching tv in silence

@momjeansss_ 12:12 AM - 30 May 2022

10.

I can smell this car and I know y’all can too

@ski_824 06:48 PM - 01 Jun 2022

11.

Waking up with a traditional Italian coffee

@heyitschili 10:35 AM - 02 Jun 2022

12.

ahh sorry i’d love to but i already have plans

@jzux 01:17 PM - 02 Jun 2022

13.

just found out my ottoman is destroyed because this man decided to turn it into a hammock

@FrickinDelanie 02:41 AM - 02 Jun 2022

14.

I called my job from jail to tell them why i couldn’t make it. They freaking bailed me out and made me come to work!😭

@espitia713 07:17 PM - 01 Jun 2022

15.

We rushed our dog to the emergency 24 hour vet after a day at the beach because she was acting skittish about her tail (was it broken?!) One 2am x-ray later and the vet says she has “happy tail syndrome,” meaning she wagged it so hard on her beach day that it was sore. https://t.co/l6ira6hw21

@emilygmonster 09:12 PM - 30 May 2022

16.

There are two types of dogs.. 😂

@buitengebieden 03:25 PM - 30 May 2022

17.

That's definitely something a haunted chair would say..

@hwardcowan 05:20 PM - 01 Jun 2022

18.

Netflix subtitles be like [Speaking Spanish]BRO😭 translate it ?!?

@prettyboynavi 11:46 PM - 27 May 2022

19.

Did you cook this with sunlight? https://t.co/GydfIHU4Ox

@DrZeusEzeogu 10:41 PM - 29 May 2022

20.

I recently learned that my husband only opens instagram once every 4-6 weeks to check our local ice cream parlor's flavor of the month......it is just....an ice cream flavor checker for him....amazing

@RachelFeltman 06:24 PM - 02 Jun 2022

21.

talking to yourself is fun till u get caught 😭

@noahdonotcare 08:40 PM - 01 Jun 2022

22.

My wife bought this arty mirror and I’m just wondering if anyone else is thinking what I’m thinking.

@mrjackdocherty 07:11 AM - 31 May 2022

23.

What a stage 11 clinger looks like

@RelaxMyCat 10:55 AM - 02 Jun 2022

24.

do u think my therapist is ever like man i hope it is a gossip day today and not a trauma day

@violinbee01 08:01 PM - 01 Jun 2022

25.

another day without using y=mx+b

@slvppy 03:20 AM - 02 Jun 2022

26.

Me asking everyone how they like their burger before I cook them all exactly the same

@timeimmemorial_ 11:30 PM - 30 May 2022

27.

Just gonna sit in this here corner as softly and quietly as I can...😂😼🐶

@Laughs_4_All 04:07 AM - 30 May 2022

If you enjoyed these tweets, be sure to follow these accounts for more laughs!

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Blind date: ‘I was so engrossed, I leaned over the candle and my sleeve caught on fire’

An interesting and fun chat with someone new. Our travels. Food. Animals (we both got a bit excited over Attenborough!). Places we’ve lived. TV shows. I got so engrossed in the conversation I leaned over the candle and my shirt sleeve went up in flames. Waiters came over to put it out! Strange thing was, I was just telling a story about setting myself on fire doing a kids’ science show! Luckily, Pietro found it funny.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Salon

When a royal child misbehaves, a mother is blamed. She shouldn't be

One star shone brightly at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, an extended weekend of parades, church services, a derby, a pageant and pomp and circumstance marking Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years of service. The Queen herself did not attend the weekend festivities (though people waved gamely at a hologram in a gilded carriage, in an attraction that could give Disney World a run for its money). The palace ascribed the absence of the elderly monarch, who survived COVID earlier this year, to "episodic mobility issues."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Pete Davidson
The Independent

Voices: By 29, I had everything I’d ever wanted in my work life – and it broke me

At the age of 29, I gained a senior position on a six-figure salary after a series of promotions at an industry-renowned company. On paper, I had achieved everything. But it nearly broke me.“You have to work extremely hard to be successful and it won’t always be easy,” I had been told from a very young age. I simply followed instructions. I had achieved two first-class degrees at university, and I wanted to make sure I had the same boxes ticked in my career.But quickly, the number of boxes I had to tick became too much. I found myself running...
Vice

How Many Times Will I Have to Listen to Americans Destroying The Australian Accent?

It’s a question that’s been plaguing me since the inevitable rise of “oh nawrrr, Cleo” on TikTok. If you’re not across viral videos or memes, it’s a famous line from the Australian kids show H20: Just Add Water, a program about three teenage girls who turn into mermaids when doused with uhhhhh… water. It was a staple in after-school TV for Australian youth who grew up in the 2000s, and has made a splash (pun intended) across the internet.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Parlor
InsideHook

What’s Better Than a Free Couch? A Free Couch With Money Inside.

Sometimes, unexpectedly valuable things show up in the places you’d least predict. There was the case of a David Bowie painting found in an Ontario thrift shop last year, for instance, or the vast trove of abstract art that turned up in a dumpster — and might be worth millions. It’s one thing to find something valuable for sale for a remarkably low amount; it’s something else to just find…money.
HOME & GARDEN
StyleCaster

Kourtney’s Kids Don’t See Travis as a ‘Father’ Figure—Here’s What They Really Think of Him

Click here to read the full article. Bonding forever! Travis Barker is making an impression on Kourtney Kardashian’s kids. A source close to the “blended family” revealed that her kids have a special relationship with their new stepdad. A source told HollywoodLife on June 7, 2022, that Kourtney’s kids with Scott Disick—Mason 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—are slowly getting closer to their mom’s new husband. “Regarding Travis and her children, they have a unique relationship in that Travis is like a super cool older brother to them, but they don’t look at him as their father. They love their dad so much,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TIME

Designers Christian Siriano and Aurora James: Brands 'Get in Their Own Way' Instead of Embracing Inclusivity

Luxury womenswear designer Christian Siriano says that big brands often “get in their own way” when it comes to embracing inclusivity in the fashion industry. Speaking to Tyra Banks and Aurora James at the TIME 100 Summit on Tuesday, Siriano criticized brands that market diversity without representing it in their clothing lines or models.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Beanie Feldstein Will Miss ‘Funny Girl’ Performances After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss a string of the Broadway show’s performances, the actress shared on Monday. In a brief Instagram video message, Feldstein shared her diagnosis and announced her absence. “I just found out that I tested positive for COVID so, unfortunately, I’m going to be out of the show for a little while to keep everybody safe,” Feldstein said.More from The Hollywood ReporterHigh Rises Are Out, Campuses Are In as L.A. Office Real Estate Market Recovers'Dear Evan Hansen' to Close on Broadway This FallTony Awards Will Require Tests, Not Masks for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Netflix
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy