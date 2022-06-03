ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Walnuts have opening day roster

By Charles Chaney BCTG Sports Editor
butlercountytimesgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural season of the new summer collegiate baseball team, the El Dorado Walnuts, kicks off on Thursday in an exhibition game against the legion squad in El Dorado. It’s been almost three years since collegiate baseball was played at McDonald Stadium but that all ends on Thursday...

www.butlercountytimesgazette.com

Comments / 0

bringonthecats.com

SLATE: Passing of a Legend

A charter member of the Kansas State Athletics Hall of Fame (1990) and K-State Football Ring of Honor (2002), former Wildcat halfback Veryl Switzer passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. Switzer, a native of Nicodemus, KS, joined the Wildcats in 1950 as the first scholarship black football player at both K-State and the Big 7/8 conference. After helping to break the color barrier in the Big 7 conference, he went on to earn Second Team All-American honors in 1951 at cornerback and in 1952 at running back, before capturing First Team All-American honors in 1953 at running back, becoming K-State’s first 3-time All-American.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Soaring competition coming to Yoder

YODER, Kan. — If you are around the Yoder area over the next 10 days, you will see a lot of activity at the Yoder Glider Port at the old naval base. The annual Kansas Soaring Association’s National Glider Competition begins Tuesday and runs through June 16. Weather...
YODER, KS
Salina Post

K-State legend, trailblazer Veryl Switzer dies

MANHATTAN – A charter member of the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame and K-State Football Ring of Honor, former Wildcat halfback Veryl Switzer passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. One of the best overall athletes in K-State history, Switzer was also a trailblazer and opened the...
MANHATTAN, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Rose Marie Teresa Wilson

Rose Marie Teresa Wilson, 76, of Augusta, KS, formerly of Emporia, KS passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Andover, KS. Memorial graveside service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Rose was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on August 21, 1945. On May 23, 2017 she married Gene Wilson in Augusta, KS who survives her. She is also survived by: son, David Furst; daughter, Gabriella Lavato; grandchildren, Sean, Katrina, John, Stephanie, and Kaitlin; sister, Lily. She was preceded in death by her father, Josef Hoecken; her mother; sons, Michael Lavato and Robert Shelton; sister, Krysta. Memorial donations may be made to a GoFundMe in Rose’s name at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rosie-wilson-funeral?qid=0c7894e9e7-c4e728dcbd1b20e0a954- 41, American Heart Association 1861 N Rock Rd #380 Wichita, KS 67206, or American Cancer Society P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday update: The Arkansas River remains closed to all recreation. The City of Wichita says the flow rate has increased to 6,650 cubic feet per second. “Please continue to stay out of the river,” the City wrote on Twitter. “We’re shore it’s too ex-stream for regular...
WICHITA, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Willie Nelson draws 50K fans to Wichita Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. — Willie Nelson was on the road again, and the country music legend showed he could still draw a crowd. Nelson, 89, took to the stage at the Wichita Riverfest on Saturday, KSNW-TV reported. Nelson and his band performed at Kennedy Plaza in the Kansas city, and Wichita police estimated more than 50,000 people were in attendance, The Wichita Eagle reported.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Storms tonight, Sunday night with severe risk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that scattered storms are expected around Kansas tonight and again late Sunday, and some of the storms could be severe. Scattered storms over western Kansas this evening will move east across the state into the night. A few of the stronger storms...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Starlite Drive-in celebrating national drive-in movie day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Starlite Drive-in is celebrating national drive-in movie day on Monday, June 6. They will be celebrating by offering $15 carloads. They will also be giving out souvenir cups to the first 50 cars. The souvenir cup will be good for $1 refills for the rest of the 2022 season. On […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Donut eating contest raises over $4000

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salvation Army's 1st Annual Donut Eating Contest raised $4,053.35 to send kids to camp and support the international work of the Salvation Army. Most Donuts Eaten in 5 minutes: Jared Heinen, Peoples Bank and Trust. Most ”Dough” raised at the event: Darrell Adams, with...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Mid-America All-Indian Museum holds first Bosin dance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichitans gathered at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum on Saturday to celebrate what would have been Bosin’s 101st birthday. The event was all about celebrating the life of Bosin. Many attended a social dance on Saturday, and it’s the first dance honoring Bosin to campaign for...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jamie Broce

Family and friends are worried about the health of a missing south-central Kansas woman. Jamie Broce, 54, has been missing since 7 p.m. Friday at Central and Ridge in West Wichita. Her phone is not on, and she hasn’t been in contact with anyone, her daughter Casey said. “She...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Symphony in the Flint Hills taps into restorative power of the Kansas prairie

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post Symphony in the Flint Hills taps into restorative power of the Kansas prairie appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Private Garden Tours

Private gardens will be on display for the first time during El Dorado Main Street’s Garden Tour on Sunday, June 12, 2022, 1:00 – 7:00 pm. The public is invited to explore four different garden landscapes never before open to the public. Each garden features a different theme: from waterfalls to a sculpture garden and from butterflies to an English cottage garden. Each is an expression of imagination and nature coming together to create an extraordinary experience of beauty, art, and inspiration.
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Severe storm risk into the night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that severe thunderstorms will remain possible through the evening and early tonight. Storms developing over northern Kansas will eventually form into a cluster that will move southeast across the state through the evening and into the night. Damaging winds gusts and large hail will be possible.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Riley County fire destroys trailer home Tuesday morning

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An unoccupied trailer home was a complete loss following a fire early Tuesday morning in Ogden. Firefighters used heavy equipment to pull the roof off the home to saturate the fire, according to Riley County. The Manhattan Fire Department and volunteers from stations 103, 104, 115 and 116 responded to the […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Update: Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Riverfest brings thousands to downtown, did it help businesses?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first weekend of Riverfest is in the books. This is the first time since 2019 that Wichita’s largest party is in full force. Tens of thousands flocked downtown to take in the sights and sounds around the Arkansas River. Although it was a record weekend, traffic stayed close to the […]
WICHITA, KS

