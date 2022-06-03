ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

Memorial Day Service

butlercountytimesgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday morning, May 28th, members of the American Legion Post 81 and Fred Priestly VFW Post 1174, as well as members of the community, placed markers and flags at the gravesites of veterans. On Monday, May 30th, a Memorial Day Program was held at 11 a.m. at Sunset...

www.butlercountytimesgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Rose Marie Teresa Wilson

Rose Marie Teresa Wilson, 76, of Augusta, KS, formerly of Emporia, KS passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Andover, KS. Memorial graveside service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Rose was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on August 21, 1945. On May 23, 2017 she married Gene Wilson in Augusta, KS who survives her. She is also survived by: son, David Furst; daughter, Gabriella Lavato; grandchildren, Sean, Katrina, John, Stephanie, and Kaitlin; sister, Lily. She was preceded in death by her father, Josef Hoecken; her mother; sons, Michael Lavato and Robert Shelton; sister, Krysta. Memorial donations may be made to a GoFundMe in Rose’s name at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rosie-wilson-funeral?qid=0c7894e9e7-c4e728dcbd1b20e0a954- 41, American Heart Association 1861 N Rock Rd #380 Wichita, KS 67206, or American Cancer Society P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
AUGUSTA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Ronald Eugene Switzer

Ronald Eugene Switzer born July 1, 1947 in Wichita, Ks to Luella Carson. He was adopted by Charles Switzer when he was 2 years old. Ron passed away in El Dorado, KS on May 25, 2022. He spent his childhood in Maize, KS and graduated from Maize High School in...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy