Private gardens will be on display for the first time during El Dorado Main Street’s Garden Tour on Sunday, June 12, 2022, 1:00 – 7:00 pm. The public is invited to explore four different garden landscapes never before open to the public. Each garden features a different theme: from waterfalls to a sculpture garden and from butterflies to an English cottage garden. Each is an expression of imagination and nature coming together to create an extraordinary experience of beauty, art, and inspiration.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO